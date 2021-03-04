Here’s where more Fort Mill townhomes may go, plus new home plans on Lake Wylie

New townhomes in Fort Mill and homes in Lake Wylie go before the York County Planning Commission.

As redevelopment of a former golf destination in Fort Mill continues, new plans come for peninsula property homes in Lake Wylie, too.

Both items will come before the York County Planning Commission on Monday.

The owner of almost 11 acres in the Regent Park area applied with York County to create a new 81-unit townhome development. Ashe Downs would sit on a triangular piece of property, three parcels total, at Pikeview Road and Tayberry Lane.

Owner Coulston Enterprises would put the townhomes on land that is wooded or with vacant residences on them now. The site is beside the Keswick subdivision. The area has been one of transition for several years now, after decades as a golf course with homes surrounding it near the former Praise the Lord property.

In 2015, neighbors learned Regent Park Golf Club would close and transition to largely residential uses. Plans for the 60-unit Pikeville Place townhome project, 200 homes and almost 290 apartments emerged as replacement for the 276-acre course, practice facility, clubhouse and related facilities. Two years later plans formed to mix residential and commercial uses there.

Homes planned Lake Wylie

Another decision up for county review this month involves homes on Lake Wylie.

Peninsula at Lake Wylie is a 155-home plan for almost 350 acres near Catawba Nuclear Station. Duke Energy still owns the property. After considerable public input against large-scale development on the Concord Road peninsula, Duke got approval from the county in February 2020 for 161 homes.

The revised application now reduces the number of homes but also the open space there, from 83 to 78 acres. The application also aims to take out a limit from the earlier approval related to septic lines in public rights-of-way. Plans involve private wells and shared septic systems on the property.

The peninsula property will have 14 new public streets and improvements to seven existing ones.