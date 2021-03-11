A new urgent care site is open in York County. It’s the first for this NC provider.

CaroMont Health has opened its first York County urgent care location.

The Gastonia, N.C. health provider opened CaroMont Urgent Care at 1201 Village Harbor Drive in Lake Wylie. The site joins CaroMont family medicine, neurology and heart and vascular practices already in the Village Harbor shopping center.

The addition offers full family convenience, company Vice President Ryan Campbell said.

“Urgent care addresses a very specific need — receiving care without an appointment or outside of normal business hours,” Campbell said.

The 6,200-square-foot facility has eight exam rooms and on-site X-ray and lab testing. The site takes walk-ins and offers online reservations. Patients can wait at home until they receive a text with their reservation to come in for care.

Campbell said convenience is important but the best medical care and experience for each patient is top priority.

“Our care team was selected specifically for their level of expertise and their dedication to caring for patients,” Campbell said. “Our medical network in Lake Wylie is already strong and this new location helps ensure the community has access to exceptional care when and where they need it.”

The site is open daily from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Online check-in is available at caromonthealth.org/checkin. Patients who have or suspect they may have COVID-19 should call ahead at 803-831-6859 to discuss symptoms prior to arrival.

CaroMont Health is a not-for-profit health-care company that began in 1946. The Gastonia-based system operates in five counties across both Carolinas. It’s main facility is the 435-bed CaroMont Regional Medical Center.