New tapas restaurant in Fort Mill offers place to unwind, enjoy different cultural foods

Nicolas Daniels just wants a place for diners to relax, unwind and enjoy good food.

Daniels is a chef at a new restaurant in Baxter Village in Fort Mill. Tapas on Market opened Thursday evening on Market Street.

“Tapas are generally mistaken for just appetizer style plates, it’s a little more rustic than that,” Daniels said. “Tapas tend to accentuate one ingredient, whether it’s a scallop or a mushroom and bring out the natural flavors of that so the customer can enjoy those ingredients.”

Tapas, or small plate foods, come with Spanish and Chilean influence. The menu includes cheese and charcuterie, vegetarian, seafood and meat options. Ingredients include chorizo, salmon, bison and duck eggs along with more traditional beef and chicken.

“It’s the focus on a certain ingredient in order to bring out the natural flavors, and just let that ingredient shine on the plate,” Daniels said. “Two tapas are never too complicated. It’s only two or three ingredients.”

Daniels said that when he and owner Erik Hyman began planning Tapas on Market, they envisioned a restaurant where patrons could commune.

Tapas on Market is a new restaurant in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

“The world needs a place that you can come in and kind of forget about the troubles that are outside your door,” he said. “And this is what we’re trying to accomplish, a place to relax unwind and just enjoy some good food.”

Tapas on Market is open 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The address is 940 Market St., suite 116.

Tapas on Market is a cashless restaurant. The somewhat recent trend relies on credit and debit card use.