With Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort set to open, a job fair will take place in May

The Catawba Indian Nation on Friday, March 26, 2021, released this rendering of the “pre-launch” gaming facility the tribe said it will open this summer at the site of the planned Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Catawba Indian Nation

The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort, set to open this summer in Kings Mountain, N.C., will host job fairs May 19 and 20 to fill 200 positions, a press release says. Those hired will operate a temporary gaming facility, the first part of the casino to open to the public.

The job fair will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on May 19 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20 at the Cleveland Community College Event Center, 1800 E. Marion St., Shelby, N.C.

Job opportunities include finance, marketing and surveillance positions, cage personnel, drop team members, slot techs and attendants, housekeeping personnel, security staff, bartenders, cocktails severs, culinary and guest service representatives, as well as various supervisory positions.

Full time positions will include health, dental and vision medical plans, life insurance coverage, paid vacation and a 401K retirement savings plan.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have two valid forms of identification. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared to be interviewed.

The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is currently being developed on a 17-acre site at 538 Kings Mountain Blvd. in Kings Mountain.

The resort project is an initiative of the Catawba Indian Nation, South Carolina’s only federally recognized Native American tribe. The tribal reservation is in Rock Hill, S.C.

The temporary gaming facility, which will have 500 slot machines, is the first step in opening the long-awaited casino resort. The legality of the project was debated in the legislature and federal court for years, until an April 16 court decision cleared the way for the project.

The opening date for the temporary facility has not been set, but developers are aiming for July, Catawba Indian Nation Chief William “Bill” Harris said.

The next step will be an introductory facility, part of the permanent casino, Glen White, a representative for Delaware North, the consulting firm on the project, said. It will have 1,300 slot machines.

At the project’s completion, White said, the casino is expected to create 2,600 permanent jobs and thousands of construction jobs in the region.

Catawbas are encouraged to apply for work at the casino, Harris told the Herald in April.

“This is going to be something that you can sit back and say, ‘I’m a part of this. It’s not that I own it. I’m a part of it.’ And with that, there should come pride,” he said.

“If you work there, you know that you are truly an ambassador for our nation,” Harris said.