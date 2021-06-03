Doughnuts, fritters, biscuits, croissants: A new Rock Hill shop will have it all.

Stock image freeimages.com

Rock Hill has another doughnut shop on the way, from a long-time baker looking to make a fresh start.

John and Debbie Scalia plan to open Rise and Shine Doughnut Cafe later this month. The shop will be at 1807 Cherry Road, suite 103. It’s the shopping center with Planet Fitness, near Brutal Iron Gym.

“We’re still getting things organized in here,” Debbie Scalia said Thursday. “We’re hoping to to open the middle of June.”

The Scalias had a shop for a decade in Massachusetts. John Scalia has been making hand-cut doughnuts for more than 30 years. When a grandson started school at Clemson and family followed, the Scalias found a new opportunity in Rock Hill.

“We visited eight times in one year, and we fell in love with the area,” Debbie Scalia said.

The new location will have a variety of sweet treats.

“He makes cake doughnuts, yeast doughnuts, apple fritters,” Scalia said. “So many things. We’re doing muffins and biscuit and croissants.”

The new shop comes a month after another local doughnut place opened in the Rock Hill area. Rainbow Donuts moved from its York location to a site near the Moss Justice Center. Rainbow offers a similar variety of donuts and other food items.