This new tenant at a Rock Hill site will bring 73 jobs, $6.4 million investment

A sign company is coming to York County, with a $6.4 million investment set to add 73 new jobs.

SouthWood Corporation designs, creates, manufactures and installs signs. The new SouthWood site will be in Aspen Business Park, in Rock Hill. It should be operationing by the end of the year.

The company is based on Westinghouse Boulevard in Charlotte. It has experience with many local restaurant, shopping center, banner and artisan signs in the area. Signs at Taco Molino in Fort Mill is one example. The company makes metal, wood, masonry, resin and other signs.

SouthWood has dozens of employees and has signs installed in all 50 states, and 29 countries.

“When we began the process of identifying our future home, we took a look at where our teammates live, where we would have access to skilled tradespeople and where we could get the space that we need to continue thriving in our industry,” CEO John Petrone said in a release Tuesday.

Petrone said the goal is to create one of the top workplaces in the area. SouthWood also opens the door to what’s expected to be a rush of business activity at Aspen.

“SouthWood Corporation is a leader in the signage industry, and is also leading the way by being the first business to locate in Aspen Business Park,” said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.

Aspen is located near the airport in Rock Hill. City business leaders expect the industrial site to attract thousands of jobs when it’s complete.

“We are very excited about the addition of SouthWood Corporation,” said York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox. “We appreciate their commitment to investing in our community and creating new jobs.”

Anyone interested in the new jobs should email careers@southwoodcorp.com.