Business

York County’s new golf simulator site offers free rounds to celebrate grand opening

X-Golf America will open an entertainment venue in Tega Cay, S.C., near Charlotte.
X-Golf America will open an entertainment venue in Tega Cay, S.C., near Charlotte. X-Golf America
York County

To celebrate its grand opening in Tega Cay, X-Golf South Charlotte will give away free rounds and host contests for free memberships.

X-Golf will have it’s grand opening June 26. Sign-ups at xgolfsouthcharlotte.com tout free hour sessions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The website note membership giveaways throughout the day for closest-to-the-pin contest winners.

“We’re planning a grand, grand opening event,” general manager Andrew Horne said in a release Wednesday.

Earlier this year the Charlotte Observer reported X-Golf had plans to come to Tega Cay. The 1177 Stonecrest Boulevard site will have golf simulators offering instruction and league play, along with golf services. Prices are $35-$55 an hour for a simulator depending on time of day and week, for up to six people.

It also will have a restaurant lounge and bar, and will share outdoor space with Model A Brewing.

Food and beverages will be provided during the grand opening. For more, visit xgolfsouthcharlotte.com.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Business

Idaho’s ongoing drought halts some irrigation months early

June 16, 2021 2:27 PM

Business

Amazon allots $300 million for housing near mass transit

June 16, 2021 2:19 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service