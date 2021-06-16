York County’s new golf simulator site offers free rounds to celebrate grand opening

X-Golf America will open an entertainment venue in Tega Cay, S.C., near Charlotte. X-Golf America

To celebrate its grand opening in Tega Cay, X-Golf South Charlotte will give away free rounds and host contests for free memberships.

X-Golf will have it’s grand opening June 26. Sign-ups at xgolfsouthcharlotte.com tout free hour sessions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The website note membership giveaways throughout the day for closest-to-the-pin contest winners.

“We’re planning a grand, grand opening event,” general manager Andrew Horne said in a release Wednesday.

Earlier this year the Charlotte Observer reported X-Golf had plans to come to Tega Cay. The 1177 Stonecrest Boulevard site will have golf simulators offering instruction and league play, along with golf services. Prices are $35-$55 an hour for a simulator depending on time of day and week, for up to six people.

It also will have a restaurant lounge and bar, and will share outdoor space with Model A Brewing.

Food and beverages will be provided during the grand opening. For more, visit xgolfsouthcharlotte.com.