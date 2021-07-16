Rock Hill native David Rawlinson II named president and CEO of Fortune 500 firm Qurate

Qurate

Rock Hill native David Rawlinson II will be the new President and CEO of the Fortune 500 shopping company Qurate Retail Group starting in October, the company announced.

Qurate Retail is a video commerce company with seven major brands, including QVC, HSN, and Zulily.

Rawlinson, 45, will serve as President and CEO-elect starting in August before taking over Oct. 1, Qurate announced in a statement.

Rawlinson previously was CEO of NielsenIQ and President of Grainger Global Online, according to Qurate and the Executive Leadership Council.

Rawlinson is one of just five Black CEOs among Fortune 500 companies, according to the Executive Leadership Council. The Executive Leadership Council is an independent non-profit corporation committed to increasing the number of global Black executives, according to its Web site.

In a statement, Rawlinson said he looks forward to the opportunity at Qurate.

“Qurate Retail operates as a unique and powerful enterprise,” Rawlinson said in the statement. “The world of shopping has been forever changed by the pandemic and these brands have the international scale, customer affinity, and expertise in driving and meeting demand across multiple platforms to define the future of experiential retail.”

In a statement, Qurate Retail Executive Chairman Greg Maffie said Rawlinson is a transformational and purpose-driven leader.

Rawlinson grew up in Rock Hill and graduated from Northwestern High School. Rawlinson graduated from The Citadel, the University of South Carolina law school, and Harvard Business School. He was a White House Fellow in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.

His father was the principal at Sunset Park Elementary School in the Rock Hill school district.