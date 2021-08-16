Restaurant, retail, office? Three new Fort Mill Parkway buildings near construction

New commercial space at Arden Mill Commons is beginning to take shape.

Caroleen Enterprises owns two acres at 5523 Arden Mill Dr. The site fronts Fort Mill Parkway, at the entrance to the Arden Mill neighborhood. Three properties there are under development for retail use.

Plans come to the town planning commission Aug. 17 for commercial appearance review. That review is a late stage step prior to full construction.

Specific tenants aren’t mentioned in plans submitted to the town. Several online commercial real estate sites list the property. Plans for the three properties, according to a town staff report ahead of the planning commission meeting, include restaurant, office and retail uses.

Three new buildings will be brick and stone. All three are on the parkway side, with shared parking at the center of the property. The largest proposed building is an almost 8,500-square-foot construction along the parkway, in between two smaller buildings. A 6,800-square-foot corner building would have frontage on the parkway and Arden Mill. A 7,700-square-foot would sit to the far west of the property.

Access to the businesses would come only off the existing Arden Mill Drive.

Both residential and commercial construction — not to mention several large schools — have been common on Fort Mill Parkway since the bypass opened. Not far from the Arden Mill site are a 7-Eleven, Blue Smokehouse & Bar, Smallcakes dessert shop, self-storage and more. There have been grocery store plan on the parkway or nearby, including a Harris Teeter.