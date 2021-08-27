Carowinds will hold a job fair Saturday. Wages start at $20 an hour.

Carowinds will hold a job fair Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., hiring seasonal employees for the fall and winter.

There also is a casting call for performers from 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments can be made at carowinds.com/worksatcarowinds.

The Fort Mill amusement park will be open for its “Scarowinds” attraction. Carowinds is looking for new faces to staff the park for this event, said Lisa Stryker, representative for Carowinds.

The park’s main event this fall is Scarowinds, its annual Halloween attraction. This year, the event will be open select nights from September 17 to October 31. The available dates can be found at www.carowinds.com/calendar-and-hours.

“We’ve ramped up our recruiting efforts and raised our starting rate for all SCarowinds seasonal associates to $20 an hour,” Stryker said.

‘Perks’ of the job include flexible schedules, free tickets to any Cedar Fair park, discounts and exclusive events.

Carowinds is looking for all types of candidates, Stryker said, such as high school students, college students, and retirees. “Anyone seeking an awesome part time opportunity.”

Departments hiring include: food and beverage, rides, retail and admissions.

Performers are being hired to staff Scarowinds attractions, such as haunted mazes, ‘scare zones’ and live entertainment.