Need a job? Dozens of employers across many industries in Chester County want to talk

Jobs in dozens of industries will be up for grabs when large employers set up shop in Chester County.

SC Works and Chester County Economic Development have a job fair planned Sept. 9 at the Gateway Conference Center. The 10 a.m.-1 p.m. event will be at 3200 Commerce Drive, right off I-77. Potential workers can meet employers, apply for jobs, interview and potentially receive a job offer on site.

Free SC Works mobile services will be available, from computer stations and printing to Wi-Fi access to help with the application process. There will be assistance with resumes and interview skills.

While the job fair offers plenty for potential employees, it also provides opportunity for a host of employers at a time where many companies and industries are hiring.

“This is an incredible opportunity for employers who are hard-pressed to fill key roles, said Amanda Baker, interim SC Works operator. “In fact, it’s not uncommon for job seekers to get hired at the job fair and we are thrilled when that happens.”

Correctional officer, mechanic, machine operator, forklift driver and welder jobs will be available. So will jobs in food service, nursing, recruiting, finance, human resources and lab work. More than two dozen career opportunities will be represented.

Giti Tires, Boise Cascade, Carolina Poly and many more large manufacturers will be present. Public jobs will too, such as the City of Chester, Chester County Sheriff’s Office and York Technical College Chester. There are 25 employers set to participate.

As of July, Chester County had the ninth highest unemployment rate among South Carolina counties at 6.3%. More than 860 workforce eligible residents were unemployed, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce. Chester County unemployment is higher than York (3.9%) and Lancaster (4.6%) counties, and the state 4.3%.

Workforce department director Dan Ellzey said in late August total employment statewide is higher than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. State unemployment has been lower than the 5% rate typically considered full employment, Ellzey said, for four months now.

“Employers are full speed ahead with recovery as well,” Ellzey said, noting even hospitality and leisure is near pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Still, there are tens of thousands of job opportunities statewide. The workforce department sends emails and texts weekly to unemployment claim recipients matching skills and work experience to open positions. In July the agency sent more than 495,000 such emails and 40,000 texts.

“South Carolina’s economy is surging,” Ellzey said. “Businesses continue to actively hire to keep up with economic demand. Despite this improvement, employers still need workers. Employment opportunities are there for job seekers to find a job fast, change careers, advance a career, replace a lost job, find shift or part-time work, get on-the-job training or experience, and much more.”

York, Lancaster and Chester counties largely mirrored what South Carolina as a whole saw related to the COVID pandemic. Unemployment rates and claims have lowered and leveled out in recent months after historic spikes in early 2020. Last week there were 1,315 new unemployment claims filed statewide. There were 19 in Chester County, which has had fewer than 20 claims each week for nearly two months.