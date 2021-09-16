Business

Look over your shoulder: Spooky Carolinas attraction SCarowinds starts this weekend

Carowinds visitors in a haunted maze, part of the Scarowinds event.
Carowinds visitors in a haunted maze, part of the Scarowinds event. Courtesy of Lisa Stryker
FORT MILL, SC

Two familiar fall events will return to Carowinds this weekend. During the day, visitors can enjoy The Great Pumpkin Fest. But once the sun goes down, SCarowinds, the park’s annual fright event, begins.

The park’s website says you will want to “sleep with the lights on” after visiting this year.

SCarowinds begins Friday, Sept 17, and will be open on weekends through October 31. Admission begins at 7 p.m. and the park will close at midnight.

The Great Pumpkin Fest will be open during weekend daytime hours (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), starting Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale now. Admission to both events is free to season pass holders.

In addition to special SCarowinds and Great Pumpkin Fest attractions, the park’s rollercoasters and other rides will be available.

What to expect at SCarowinds

There are eight “scare zones.” There will be five haunted mazes, and also live entertainment.

A few new features have been added. There is one new fright zone, a “forsaken garden,” called the Raven’s Nest. It’s what it sounds like -- patrons will be surrounded by a hoard of ravens, screeching loud enough to “wake the dead,” according to a press release from Carowinds.

Great Pumpkin Fest

The Great Pumpkin Fest takes place during the day. While the park’s rides will be open, Carowind’s Camp Snoopy will host famly friendly games, activities, costume contests and dance parties. The complete list of Fall and Halloween-themed activities can be found on Carowind’s website.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 12:12 PM.

