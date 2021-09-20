One of the busier spots in Fort Mill may add restaurants, a bank, preschool and more

York County

A busy section of Gold Hill Road could add new restaurants, a bank, daycare and more business space.

The Overlook at Gold Hill is a proposal for about four acres near the Gold Hill intersection at Pleasant Road, between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. There are homes on three separate parcels that make up the plan. Vulcan Property Group has applied to rezone the parcels to allow a project with office, retail, daycare, bank and restaurant uses.

“That’s what’s shown on their site plan,” York County planner Brian Ford told planning commission members Monday night. “Of course that could change.”

A KOA campground sits behind the property. There are churches on multiple sides. The property isn’t far from the Gold Hill interchange at I-77, just south of the North Carolina line.

“The wooded property, it looks like, to the east, that is commercial property that hasn’t been developed yet but could be in the future,” Ford said.

KOA, Peachfirst Properties and the Lovins family own the property. The requested zoning change would allow small scale commercial uses. The county planning commission approved the change, which will now go to York County Council for public hearing and a final decision in October.

The planning commission recommended the change on a 5-3 vote, with some concern among members related to how busy that area already is, particularly during the morning rush.

“I’m going to vote against it, because of traffic,” said member Larry Barnett.

A submitted site plan shows an entrance to the new property off Gold Hill Road, with a 10,000-square-foot retail building to the left and a 2,600-square-foot bank with a drive-thru to the right. The retail building shows two 2,500-square-foot restaurants, one on each end. The one on the left side includes a drive-thru. The central, remaining portion of the retail building note typical retail use.

Behind the retail building is an almost 13,000-square-foot site listed on the site plan as a Goddard School. That company has several area locations including one on Gold Hill and another on Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill, plus sites in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie and Indian Land. Behind the school on the site plan is a more than 12,000-square-foot playground area.

Behind the bank on the site plan is a single building listed as office space. It would be almost 9,500 square feet.

A traffic study for the property lists a bit more detail. It puts the Goddard School at 225 students. It lists one of the restaurants as fast food, and the office building as medical office space. Uses listed on the site plan still could change.