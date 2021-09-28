A creative new business is about to open in Fort Mill. Here’s when and where

Art Space Studio, one of the early retailers in nearby RiverGate shopping center, is on the way to Fort Mill.

Art Space closed its North Carolina location, in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, on Sunday. A new storefront opens Saturday in the Gateway Commons shopping center. The new spot, near Towne Tavern and Breadsmith, is about 10 minutes from the RiverGate site.

The shop features glass fusing, ceramic painting, pottery and other craft techniques. Art Space specializes in birthday parties and group sessions in addition to typical retail services.

Art Space opened in 2007, just ahead of an economic downtown that hurt retail throughout the area. More recently, COVID-19 shut down many retail establishments.

Owner Franny Ginsberg posted on the studio Facebook page that it was a difficult decision to move, but thanked customers for their loyalty to the paint and pottery store.

A store manager who answered the phone Monday said items are being packed for the short trip to the new Fort Mill spot, where the team is excited to greet returning and new customers when it opens back up this weekend.

The new store is at 2000 Hwy. 160 in Fort Mill. Grand opening activities are planned for noon on Oct. 2.