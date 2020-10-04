In two days, York County reported 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, officials say

A total of eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported in York County over the weekend, South Carolina health officials announced.

Seven deaths were added Saturday and one was reported Sunday, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Five of the York County residents who died after contracting the virus were 65 or older, and three were between the ages of 35 and 64, according to DHEC data. All died between the end of August and Oct. 2, according to DHEC.

There’s now been a total of 83 coronavirus-related deaths in the county reported since mid-March, based on DHEC’s count.

Coronavirus cases went up over the weekend, too.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An additional 55 cases were added in York County over the weekend. Forty cases were added on Saturday, which is the highest daily total reported in the county since the beginning of September. York County, with a population of about 280,000, now has tallied 5,474 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 25 cases were added over the weekend in Lancaster County, according to DHEC data. No deaths were reported in the county over the weekend. Lancaster County, which has a population just over 98,000, has tallied 2,144 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

In Chester County, a total of 11 cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,051 cases and 20 confirmed deaths since mid-March, the agency reported.

Across South Carolina, 619 new cases and 12 deaths were reported Sunday. Since mid-March, 146,576 cases and 3,255 deaths have been reported statewide.

York County

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

York County has a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition. The two-week cumulative incidence rate represents new cases reported in the last two weeks per 100,000 people.

In the county, officials have administered 58, 413 COVID-19 tests since March, with 13.7% coming back positive, according to DHEC data. The county’s weekly average of percentage positive cases — which indicates how widespread the virus is — dropped in August after it hit a high in mid-July, but it has since gone back up in September and early October.

For the week ending Aug. 15, on average, about 12.9% of all tests were positive. For the week ending Oct. 3, the total was at 18.1%.

The 29730 ZIP code, which includes Rock Hill and extends to the Lesslie community, has the most coronavirus cases in the county with 1,322. The next-highest ZIP code is 29732, which covers the Newport and India Hook areas, with 1,256 cases.

Lancaster County

After weeks of having a “moderately high” incidence rate, Lancaster County had dropped to a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

Health officials in the county have administered more than 21,074 COVID-19 tests since March, with 14.6% coming back positive, according to DHEC data. The county’s weekly average of percentage-positive fluctuated since throughout July and August, but it went back down in September.

For the week ending on Aug. 15, on average, about 21.3% of all tests were positive. For the week ending Oct. 3, the total was at 16.9%.

The 29720 ZIP code, which covers the city of Lancaster, has the most coronavirus cases in Lancaster County with 1,538. About 72% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Chester County

Chester County downgraded from a “moderately high” rate to a “moderate” rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

In Chester County, health officials have administered more than 8,967 COVID-19 tests since March, with 17.1% coming back positive, according to DHEC data. The county’s weekly average of percentage positive went up significantly at the end of August, but it has since declined in September.

For the week ending on Aug. 31 on average, about 34.3% of all tests were positive. For the week ending Oct. 3, the total was at 19.7%.

The 29706 ZIP code, which covers the city of Chester, has the most coronavirus cases in Chester County with 673. About 64% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Where to get tested?

York County

There will be free testing in Rock Hill on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at the Rock Hill Health Department at 1070 Heckle Boulevard.

Affinity Health Center will have a free testing site Wednesday and Friday in Rock Hill. The site will open at 455 Lakeshore Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Fort Lawn on Wednesday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at the Fort Lawn Community Center at 5554 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday. The site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at The Back Lot at 139 Cadz St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be at the Gateway Conference Center, at 3200 Commerce Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.