Lancaster County records more than 50 coronavirus-related deaths since March

Three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Lancaster and Chester counties, South Carolina health officials announced.

Two deaths were added in Lancaster County and one in Chester County, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One Lancaster County resident, 65 or older, died Friday after contracting the virus, according to DHEC. The other resident, between 35 and 64, died on Sept. 28.

The Chester County resident, 65 or older, also died Friday after contracting the virus, according to DHEC data.

Cases also went up Wednesday.

York County added an additional 26 coronavirus cases. The county, with a population of about 280,000, now has tallied 5,560 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seven cases were added in Lancaster County, according to DHEC data. Lancaster County, which has a population just more than 98,000, has tallied 2,167 COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths.

In Chester County, five cases were reported. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,059 cases and 21 confirmed deaths since mid-March, the agency reported.

Across South Carolina, 556 new cases and 27 deaths were reported Wednesday. Since mid-March, 148,334 cases and 3,300 deaths have been reported statewide.

York County

York County has a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition. The two-week cumulative incidence rate represents new cases reported in the last two weeks per 100,000 people.

The 29730 ZIP code, which includes Rock Hill and extends to the Lesslie community, has the most coronavirus cases in the county with 1,337. The next-highest ZIP code is 29732, which covers the Newport and India Hook areas, with 1,282 cases.

Lancaster County

After weeks of having a “moderately high” incidence rate, Lancaster County had dropped to a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

The 29720 ZIP code, which covers the city of Lancaster, has the most coronavirus cases in Lancaster County with 1,554. About 72% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Chester County

Chester County downgraded from a “moderately high” rate to a “moderate” rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

The 29706 ZIP code, which covers the city of Chester, has the most coronavirus cases in Chester County with 681. About 64% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Where to get tested?

York County

Affinity Health Center will have a free testing site Friday in Rock Hill. The site will open at 455 Lakeshore Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster on Thursday and Friday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC will be at the Lancaster County Health Department at 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The site will also be open Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot at 139 Cadz St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Gateway Conference Center at 3200 Commerce Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.