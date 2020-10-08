York County records 9th coronavirus-related death in last 7 days

York County reported an additional 38 coronavirus cases Thursday, which is one of the higher case counts recorded in recent weeks, South Carolina health officials announced.

The county also added another virus-related death Thursday, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The resident, between 35 and 64, died on Sept. 26 after contracting the coronavirus, DHEC officials said.

In the last seven days, the county has had nine deaths related to COVID-19, according to DHEC data.

York County, with a population of about 280,000, now has tallied 5,602 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths, according to DHEC data.

Nine cases were added in Lancaster County Thursday, according to DHEC data. The county also added another death. The resident, 65 or older, died Oct. 1 from the virus, according to DHEC.

Lancaster County, which has a population just more than 98,000, has tallied 2,183 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths.

In Chester County, eight cases were reported. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,068 cases and 21 confirmed deaths since mid-March, the agency reported.

Across South Carolina, 859 new cases and 12 deaths were reported Thursday. Since mid-March, 149,219 cases and 3,311 deaths have been reported statewide.

York County

York County has a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition. The two-week cumulative incidence rate represents new cases reported in the last two weeks per 100,000 people.

The 29730 ZIP code, which includes Rock Hill and extends to the Lesslie community, has the most coronavirus cases in the county with 1,349. The next-highest ZIP code is 29732, which covers the Newport and India Hook areas, with 1,281 cases.

Lancaster County

After weeks of having a “moderately high” incidence rate, Lancaster County had dropped to a “moderate” incidence rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

The 29720 ZIP code, which covers the city of Lancaster, has the most coronavirus cases in Lancaster County with 1,568. About 72% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Chester County

Chester County downgraded from a “moderately high” rate to a “moderate” rate, based on DHEC’s definition.

The 29706 ZIP code, which covers the city of Chester, has the most coronavirus cases in Chester County with 684. About 64% of the county’s cases are in that ZIP code.

Where to get tested?

York County

Affinity Health Center will have a free testing site Friday in Rock Hill. The site will open at 455 Lakeshore Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster on Friday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC will be at the Lancaster County Health Department at 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The site will also be open Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot at 139 Cadz St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Gateway Conference Center at 3200 Commerce Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.