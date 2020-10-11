15 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths added in York County over the weekend

York County’s daily coronavirus case counts continue to level off, South Carolina health officials announced Sunday.

The county reported 15 new cases Sunday, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Saturday, York County reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, according to DHEC data. The two residents were both 65 or older. One died at the end of September and the other died Thursday, DHEC officials said.

York County, with a population of about 280,000, now has tallied 5,717 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths, according to DHEC data.

Nine cases were added in Lancaster County Sunday, according to DHEC data. The county, which has a population of just more than 98,000, has tallied 2,219 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths.

In Chester County, eight cases were reported Sunday. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,101 cases and 21 confirmed deaths since mid-March, the agency reported.

Across South Carolina, 716 new cases and two deaths were reported Sunday. Since mid-March, 151,649 cases and 3,348 deaths have been reported statewide.

Where to get tested?

York County

Affinity Health Center will have a free testing site Wednesday in Rock Hill. The site will open at 455 Lakeshore Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster next week. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Lancaster County Health Department at 1228 Colonial Commons Court from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot at 139 Cadz St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Gateway Conference Center at 3200 Commerce Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.