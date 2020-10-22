Despite lower COVID-19 case counts, York, Lancaster and Chester add most deaths

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in York, Lancaster and Chester counties Thursday, marking the highest number of deaths added in a day in the three counties during pandemic.

Across the state, a 40 confirmed deaths were reported Thursday, and of those, four deaths were added in York County, four in Lancaster County and three in Chester County, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The next highest number of deaths added in one day in the counties was reported Aug. 26 with eight deaths, according to DHEC data.

Three of those who died in York County after contracting the virus were 65 or older and one was 35-64, according to DHEC. Three in Lancaster County were 65 or older and one was 35-64. And in Chester County, two of those who died were 65 or older and one was 35-64, according to DHEC.

All 11 deaths reported Thursday happened between mid-September and mid-October.

York County now has had 99 confirmed deaths and one probable death. So far, in October, 25 deaths have been reported, according to DHEC. At this time in September, 20 deaths were reported and in August, 13 deaths were reported, according to DHEC data.

Lancaster County has had 56 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths. So far, in October, there’s been nine deaths added in the county. At this time in September, nine deaths were reported and in August, 10 deaths were reported, according to DHEC data.

Chester County has had 26 confirmed deaths and one probable death. So far, the county has had six deaths in October. In September, the county added three deaths and seven in August.

Cases on the rise

York County, with a population of about 280,000, reported 52 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and has tallied 6,194 cases according to DHEC data.

Ten cases were added in Lancaster County, according to DHEC data. The county, which has a population of just more than 98,000, has had 2,351 COVID-19 cases confirmed.

In Chester County, four cases were reported. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,162 cases since mid-March, the agency reported.

Across South Carolina, 921 new cases were reported Thursday. Since mid-March, 160,384 cases have been reported statewide.

Where to get tested?

York County

There will be free testing Thursday through Monday, Oct. 26 at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with GENETWORx, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1162 Eden Terrace. No appointment or referral is needed.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster throughout the week. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open Monday through Friday at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday, Oct. 26. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot at 139 Cadz St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing in Fort Lawn on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Fort Lawn Community Center at 5554 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.