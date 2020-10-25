York County reports highest daily coronavirus case count since early August

York County on Sunday reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since early August, South Carolina health officials announced.

The county, with a population of about 280,000, added 64 cases, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The last time the county recorded more new cases was on Aug. 7, with 74 cases, according to DHEC data.

York County has tallied 6,334 cases and 101 deaths since the pandemic began in March, according to DHEC data.

Across South Carolina, 1,281 new cases were reported Sunday, marking the highest statewide case count since Aug. 6, when 1,295 cases were reported. Since mid-March, 163,143 cases have been reported statewide.

Lancaster County added 19 cases Sunday, according to DHEC. The county, which has a population of just more than 98,000, has had 2,398 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths confirmed since March.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Chester County, 10 new cases were reported. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,185 cases and 26 deaths since mid-March, the agency reported.

No deaths were reported Sunday in the counties.

How are the numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Saturday: 643

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 13.8%

Seven-day average of new cases: 48

Two-week incidence rate: 224.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Saturday: 198

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 12.1%

Seven-day average of new cases: 13.6

Two-week incidence rate: 188.8 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Saturday: 109

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 15.9%

Seven-day average of new cases: 6.3

Two-week incidence rate: 266.7 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Where to get tested?

York County

There will be free testing Monday and Thursday through Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with GENETWORx, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1162 Eden Ter. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Wednesday at the Affinity Health Center at 455 Lakeshore Pkwy. in Rock Hill. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster Monday through Friday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open Monday through Friday at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot at 139 Cadz St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing in Fort Lawn on Wednesday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Fort Lawn Community Center at 5554 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.