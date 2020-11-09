Coronavirus activity in York, Lancaster and Chester on the rise

Coronavirus cases in York, Lancaster and Chester counties are starting to rise above totals reported in previous months as officials warn of another surge in virus activity.

York County, with a population of about 280,000, added 31 cases Monday, according to information released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. In nine days, the county has reported about half the total number of cases recorded in all of October, according to DHEC data.

York County has tallied 7,186 cases and 111 deaths since the pandemic began in March, according to DHEC data.

Across South Carolina, 586 new cases and two deaths were reported Monday, down from the weekend’s spike. On Saturday, 1,639 cases were added, marking the highest number of daily new cases in more than three months. State health officials have warned that South Carolina could experience a fall surge.

“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” DHEC interim Director of Public Health Brannon Traxler said in a statement last week.

Since mid-March, 176,373 cases and 3,778 deaths have been reported statewide.

Lancaster County added 15 cases Monday, according to DHEC. The county, which has a population of just more than 98,000, has had 2,667 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths confirmed since March. Similar to York County, Lancaster County has reported, so far in November, half the number of cases that were reported in the county for all of October, according to DHEC data.

In Chester County, two new cases were reported. The county, with a population of 32,000, has had 1,291 cases and 29 deaths since mid-March, the agency reported. Based on DHEC’s data, Chester County’s total positive rate per 100,000 positive cases is 400.3, which is one of the highest in the state.

No deaths were reported Sunday in the counties.

How are the numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Sunday: 347

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 14.5%

Seven-day average of new cases: 76.1

Two-week incidence rate: 295.8 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Sunday: 65

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 18.2%

Seven-day average of new cases: 22.8

Two-week incidence rate: 263.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Sunday: 12

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 20.7%

Seven-day average of new cases: 9

Two-week incidence rate: 300.8 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Where to get tested?

York County

There will be free testing Tuesday and Thursday at the Rock Hill County Health Department at 1070 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

There will be free testing Thursday through Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with GENETWORx, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1162 Eden Ter. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Friday at the York Recreation Center at 21 White Rose Ln. in York. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster Monday through Friday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be free testing in Great Falls Wednesday. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open at First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., in Greet Falls, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Richburg Tuesday. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.