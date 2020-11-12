York County coronavirus case totals climb to numbers reported at SC pandemic’s height

York County’s daily coronavirus cases this week continue to mirror numbers reported at the height of the pandemic in July.

The county, with a population of about 280,000, added 66 confirmed and 12 probable cases Thursday, according to information released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three of the county’s top seven daily confirmed case counts have come in the past six days. Earlier this week, the county added more than 100 cases, and reported cases in the high eighties the last two days.

In July, York County averaged 60.4 new coronavirus cases a day, according to DHEC data.

Lancaster County added 15 confirmed and two probable cases Thursday. Chester County had nine confirmed cases.

York County has had 7,835 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started. Lancaster County has 2,911 cases and Chester County has 1,355 cases.

Across South Carolina, 1,243 confirmed and 111 probable COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, marking the third day this week the state has reported more than 1,000. Eight confirmed deaths were reported Thursday in the state. No deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

Since mid-March, 190,490 confirmed or probable cases and 4,084 confirmed or probable deaths have been reported statewide.

State health officials have warned that South Carolina could experience a fall surge.

“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” DHEC interim Director of Public Health Brannon Traxler said in a statement last week.

How are the numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Wednesday: 428

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 13.7%

Seven-day average of new cases: 82.4

Two-week incidence rate: 337.1 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Wednesday: 100

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 18.1%

Seven-day average of new cases: 27.1

Two-week incidence rate: 298.1 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Wednesday: 45

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 16%

Seven-day average of new cases: 7.4

Two-week incidence rate: 325.6 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Are hospitals filling up?

As of Wednesday, 100% of York County’s 245 acute hospital beds are occupied, but 4.9% of the county’s reported COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, as of Wednesday.

About 77.1% of Lancaster County’s beds are occupied, but 5.7% of the county’s reported COVID-19 cases are hospitalized. There are 64 beds in use and 19 available.

Chester County beds are 76.9% occupied. There are 10 beds occupied and three available. About 9.1% of county’s reported COVID-19 cases are hospitalized

The state has 810 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Those patients make up 9% of all hospital patients. There are 196 coronavirus patients in ICU (24% of all ICU) and 91 on ventilators (11% of all ventilator patients).

Where to get tested?

York County

There will be free testing Friday through Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with GENETWORx, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1162 Eden Ter. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Friday at the York Recreation Center at 21 White Rose Ln. in York. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Lancaster Friday. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be free testing in Great Falls Wednesday, Nov. 18. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open at First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., in Greet Falls, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Chester on Monday, Nov. 16. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot, 139 Cadz St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.