York, Lancaster counties add highest coronavirus case counts since July. What we know.

Over the weekend, York County added its second highest daily coronavirus case count, continuing the county’s trend of mirroring numbers reported at the height of the pandemic in July.

Saturday, York County added 122 cases, marking the county’s second highest number of new cases, according to information released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. And on Sunday, York County added 89 cases, totaling more than 200 cases in two days.

The highest daily count was reported on July 19 with 158 cases, according to DHEC data.

State health officials have warned that South Carolina could experience a fall surge. Three of York County’s top seven daily confirmed case counts have come in the last week.

York County has had 8,171 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started.

Also on Saturday, Lancaster County added its highest daily case count in the pandemic, according to DHEC data. The county added 51 cases on Saturday and 24 on Sunday. The previous highest count was 46, which was reported on July 28, according to DHEC.

Lancaster County has had 3,036 confirmed or probable cases since March.

Chester County added a total of 14 cases over the weekend, DHEC officials said. Chester County has had 1,388 confirmed or probable cases.

Across South Carolina, 1,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day the state has reported more than 1,000. Two confirmed deaths were reported in the state, including one York County resident.

The resident, 65 or older, died on Friday, marking the ninth death reported in the county in the last seven days.

Since mid-March, 195,507 confirmed or probable cases and 4,112 confirmed or probable deaths have been reported statewide.

How are the numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Saturday: Not available Sunday.

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: Not available Sunday.

Seven-day average of new cases: 96.1

Two-week incidence rate: 379.4 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition.

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Saturday: Not available Sunday.

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: Not available Sunday.

Seven-day average of new cases: 33

Two-week incidence rate: 364.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Saturday: Not available Sunday.

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: Not available Sunday.

Seven-day average of new cases: 8.6

Two-week incidence rate: 372.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

What are the hospitals like?

As of Saturday, 100% of York County’s 227 acute hospital beds are occupied. As of Wednesday, 4.8% of the people in the county with reported COVID-19 cases are hospitalized.

About 69.9% of Lancaster County’s beds are occupied, but 5.7% of people in the county with reported COVID-19 cases are hospitalized. There are 58 beds in use and 25 available.

Chester County beds are 69.2% occupied. There are nine beds occupied and four available. About 9% of people with reported COVID-19 cases are hospitalized

The state has 752 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Those patients make up 8.8% of all hospital patients. There are 192 coronavirus patients in ICU (25.5% of all ICU) and 86 on ventilators (11.4% of all ventilator patients).