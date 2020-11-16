York, Lancaster see weekend COVID-19 spike, new numbers show decline Monday

Following a weekend spike in coronavirus cases, the number of reported cases slightly dropped Monday in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Both York and Lancaster counties added record-breaking coronavirus counts over the weekend. Monday, the counties’ totals went down by about half, according to information released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Saturday, York County added 122 cases, marking the county’s second highest number of new cases. Monday, the county added 56 new cases, according to DHEC data.

State health officials have warned that South Carolina could experience a fall surge. Three of York County’s top seven daily confirmed case counts have come in the last week.

York County has had 8,235 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started.

Sunday, Lancaster County added its highest number of new cases, with 51. Monday, the county added 16 new cases, according to DHEC data. Lancaster County has had 3,055 confirmed or probable cases since March.

Chester County added seven cases Monday, DHEC officials said. Chester County has had 1,397 confirmed or probable cases.

Across South Carolina, 981 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, breaking the state’s four-day streak reporting more than 1,000. Twenty-seven confirmed deaths were reported in the state, including one Lancaster County and two Chester County residents.

The Lancaster County resident, 65 or older, died Nov. 12, according to DHEC data. The Chester County residents, both 65 or older, died in early November, according to DHEC data. Lancaster County has recorded 59 confirmed and five probable deaths. Chester County has had 31 confirmed and one probable death.

Since mid-March, 196,617 confirmed or probable cases and 4,143 confirmed or probable deaths have been reported statewide.

How are the numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Sunday: 303

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 18%

Seven-day average of new cases: 98.7

Two-week incidence rate: 383.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition.

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Sunday: 113

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 19.2%

Seven-day average of new cases: 33.4

Two-week incidence rate: 363.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Sunday: 23

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 30.4%

Seven-day average of new cases: 9.4

Two-week incidence rate: 372.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Where to get free testing?

York County

There will be free testing Tuesday and Thursday at the Rock Hill County Health Department. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1070 Heckle Blvd. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Thursday through Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1162 Eden Ter. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Friday, Nov. 20 at the York Recreation Center at 21 White Rose Ln. in York. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Heath Springs Friday, Nov. 20. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Heath Springs Town Hall, 103 Duncan St., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing in Great Falls Wednesday, Nov. 18. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open at First Baptist Church, 606 Dearborn St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.