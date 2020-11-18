COVID-19 new-case counts in York, Lancaster counties hover near pandemic peaks

York County reported its seventh highest daily coronavirus new-case count on Wednesday, days after reporting its second and third highest, according to information released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina health officials have warned of a fall surge, and now York and Lancaster counties continue to add totals that approach the pandemic’s peak last July. The highest daily count was reported on July 19 with 158 cases, according to DHEC data.

York County reported 98 confirmed cases Wednesday, according to DHEC data. Saturday, the county added 122 cases, marking the second highest total, and Tuesday, the county recorded 118, which is the third highest.

“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” DHEC interim Director of Public Health Brannon Traxler said in a statement in early November.

York County, with a population of about 280,000, has had 8,486 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started.

Saturday, Lancaster County reported its highest daily case count in the pandemic, with 51. The previous highest count was 46, which was reported on July 28.

Wednesday, the county reported 43 cases, marking the third highest to date, according to DHEC data. Lancaster County has had 3,143 confirmed or probable cases since March.

Chester County added seven cases Wednesday, DHEC officials said. Chester County has had 1,412 confirmed or probable cases.

Across South Carolina, 1,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. Twenty-two confirmed deaths were reported in the state, including one York County resident.

The resident, 65 or older, died on Oct. 21, marking the seventh death reported in the county in the last seven days. The county has reported 122 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.

How are the local numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Tuesday: 487

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 19.8%

Seven-day average of new cases: 104.4

Two-week incidence rate: 406.1 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition.

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Tuesday: 258

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 19.1%

Seven-day average of new cases: 35.6

Two-week incidence rate: 406.1 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Tuesday: 29

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 21.6%

Seven-day average of new cases: 9

Two-week incidence rate: 322.5 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Where to get free testing?





York County

There will be free testing Thursday at the Rock Hill County Health Department. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1070 Heckle Blvd. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Thursday through Monday at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. The site, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1162 Eden Ter. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing Friday, Nov. 20 at the York Recreation Center at 21 White Rose Ln. in York. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is required.

Lancaster County

There will be free testing in Heath Springs Friday, Nov. 20. The testing site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Heath Springs Town Hall, 103 Duncan St., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be free testing in Lancaster Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24. The testing site, in partnership in DHEC, will be at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chester County

There will be free testing in Richburg on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

There will be free testing in Chester on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The site, in partnership with DHEC, will be at The Back Lot, 139 Cadz St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.