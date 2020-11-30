11 York County Sheriff’s Office employees have COVID, 22 on quarantine

Eleven employees at the York County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Twenty-two employees are in quarantine after possible exposure, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The 11 workers who are positive are from the enforcement and detention divisions of the sheriff’s office, Faris said. All are out of work and in quarantine at home, Faris said.

The positive cases were confirmed after a person who was at a training session with other officers tested positive, Faris said. The people who were at the training session were then tested, Faris said.

“The exposure was limited to that group,” Faris said.

The sheriff’s office has about 350 employees in enforcement, detention and administrative duties. The sheriff’s office runs the York County Detention Center at the Moss Justice Center in York. That facility houses inmates before trial. Two inmates who were in custody earlier this year, before getting out on bond, tested positive for COVID, Faris said. No current inmates are positive, Faris said. The jail currently has more than 300 inmates.

The sheriff’s office has had 32 workers test positive during the pandemic, according to statistics provided by the sheriff’s office.

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and York County have spiked in recent weeks to levels similar to the height of the pandemic this summer.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office currently has one employee out after testing positive, said Doug Barfield, spokesman. No inmates are positive or have been, Barfield said.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has one worker with COVID-19, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. No inmates at the Chester County jail are positive, Suskin said. The agency has had 14 positive cases of coronavirus for employees so far, Suskin said.

The Fort Mill Police Department has two employees currently positive, said Maj. Bryan Zachary. One of those positive is a sworn officer and the other is not an officer. Zachary said. Fort Mill police have had six positive cases during the pandemic, Zachary said.

The Rock Hill Police Department has one current positive COVID case and that person is under quarantine, said Lt. Michael Chavis. The agency has had 11 positive cases in 2020, Chavis said.