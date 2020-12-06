York County adds nearly 300 coronavirus cases, marking new highest single-day count

York County reported nearly 300 new coronavirus cases Sunday, raising its highest daily case count to date by more than 100.

The county added 274 new cases, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The previous highest count was 170, which was reported on Friday.

York County’s count was the second-highest reported of all the South Carolina counties on Sunday. Greenville County was the highest with 370 cases.

In recent weeks, York County’s daily counts have continued to climb above 100. Four of the county’s seven highest case totals have been reported in the last week. In the last two weeks, the county, with a population of about 280,000, has added 1,770 new cases.

York County has reported 10,840 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC data.

On Sunday, Lancaster County reported 43 new cases, according to DHEC data. Its highest case count is 56, which was recorded on Nov. 27. Lancaster County has had 3,721 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data.

Chester County’s case counts have significantly jumped since November. In September and October, the county consistently reported counts in the single digits. Now, the county’s cases exceed 20, according to DHEC data.

The county added 20 cases Sunday. Its highest case count is 34, which was added Saturday. The county has had 1,703 confirmed or probable cases.

Statewide, South Carolina added 2,538 total confirmed cases Sunday, marking the third consecutive day the state has added more than 2,000 cases. Across the state, 43 confirmed deaths were reported.

More than 216,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,237 have died, according to DHEC data.

Are COVID-19 deaths on the rise?

A total of 12 deaths were reported in York, Lancaster and Chester counties on Sunday.

York County reported seven coronavirus-related deaths, which is the highest amount reported in one day in the county. All seven residents were 65 or older and died as a result of the virus in November and December, according to DHEC data. The county has had a total of 145 confirmed deaths.

Lancaster County reported three deaths Sunday. Two of the residents were 65 or older, and the other was between 35 and 64, according to DHEC data. The residents all died in early December. The county has had a total of 65 confirmed deaths.

One Chester County resident, who was between 35 and 64, died on Dec. 2 as a result of the virus, according to DHEC data. The county has had a total of 37 confirmed deaths.

How are the numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Friday (most recent date available): 936

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 22.8%

Total confirmed cases: 10,188

Total confirmed deaths: 145

Seven-day average of new cases: 163.4

Two-week incidence rate: 629.9 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Friday: 158

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 20.9%

Total confirmed cases: 3,488

Total confirmed deaths: 65

Seven-day average of new cases: 31.3

Two-week incidence rate: 418.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Friday: 92

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 23.9%

Total confirmed cases: 1,645

Total confirmed deaths: 37

Seven-day average of new cases: 19.3

Two-week incidence rate: 713.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.