School COVID cases are up again. Here’s where in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and beyond.

South Carolina has added almost 300 COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools since Friday. Fort Mill, Rock Hill and other school districts throughout the tri-county area are part of the uptick.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated its list to show 4,813 total coronavirus cases in public and private schools this fall. That figure on Tuesday includes 3,367 student and 1,446 staff cases.

School districts in York, Lancaster and Chester counties also independently publish their own coronavirus updates on respective websites.

The DHEC data typically lags behind reported cases listed by each school district. Still, it shows a steady rise in cases. High schools have the most student positives. Among York, Lancaster and Chester county schools DHEC lists the most at Clover (23), Fort Mill (14), Nation Ford (14), Rock Hill (13), Northwestern (11), Indian Land (9), Andrew Jackson (8), South Pointe (8), Lewisville (7), Catawba Ridge (6), Lancaster (6) and York (5).

Other schools with higher student counts include Kings Town (7), Indian Land (6) and Larne (5) elementary schools, plus Sullivan Middle School (6) and York Intermediate School (6).

Rock Hill schools

The Rock Hill School District updates data daily. It lists active and total cases by school.

The Rock Hill site shows 17 student and seven staff cases new this week. There are 149 students and 39 staff new to quarantine this week. Rock Hill (6) and Northwestern (3) high schools have the most active cases this week. Rawlinson Road Middle School has the most staff cases, with two.

This fall there have been 151 student and 91 staff cases in the district. The three district high schools have the most student cases. There are 75 cases, just shy of half the district total, between them.

Fort Mill schools

The Fort Mill School District updates its data weekly. It shows only active cases. On Monday, the district listed a weekly record 59 student positives. There are 13 staff cases.

Fort Mill High School has 19 student cases, more than three times the amount of any other school. There are 339 students in quarantine across the district. There are 38 quarantined staff.

Clover schools

The Clover School District shows 15 active student cases, and 11 staff ones. There are 103 student and 46 staff cases this fall.

Clover High School has the most active (6) and total (53) student positives. The high school also has the most total staff cases with 13. Clover Middle School (14) and Larne Elementary School (12) also have double-digit student cases this fall.

York schools

The York School District shows both active and total cases. The district has 10 student and four cases now. This fall, there are 53 student and 28 staff cases.

With 23 student cases, York Comprehensive High School has almost half the district total.

The district also shows 154 students and 20 staff in either isolation or quarantine.

Lancaster County schools

The Lancaster County School District lists weekly data. It doesn’t break down by school. Last week there were 43 new positive cases among student and staff. There were 381 quarantines.

High schools had the most student positives with 16. Elementary schools had the most staff cases with eight. Elementary schools also had close to half of the quarantine cases.

Chester County schools

The Chester County School District lists 76 positive cases this fall. There are 49 student and 27 staff cases.

Already this week there are seven new cases. The high count for cases in a week is 18, which happened last week. Lewisville High School has the most total cases in the district with 22. Chester High School is closest with 12.