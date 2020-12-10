‘You can save lives’: York County has month’s lowest COVID case count, still over 100

York County added its lowest coronavirus case count this month, but it’s still among the county’s highest totals.

The county added 117 confirmed coronavirus cases and two probable cases Thursday, marking the county’s 15th highest case count, according to information released by South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Sunday, the county added its highest with 274 cases.

So far, in December, York County has averaged more than 120 cases each day, totaling 1,550 new cases, which is more than half the 2,474 cases reported in the month of November, according to DHEC data.

York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported 11,488 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC data. In the last two weeks, the county has added 1,991 new cases.

South Carolina health officials warned this week that the recent surge in cases is “the worst it’s been” in the state and if the state’s residents don’t follow precautions to wear masks and social distance, the number of cases will continue to get worse.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If we understand that this virus is spread by what comes out of your nose and your mouth, and that it could possibly kill you, then if you cover your nose and your mouth, you can save lives,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said at a press conference. “This is the level of control that we have over our trajectory in the near future.”

Across the state, South Carolina added 1,883 total confirmed cases Thursday, breaking the state’s six-day trend adding more than 2,000 cases. A total of 12 confirmed deaths were reported, which included a York County resident.

The resident, 65 or older, died Sunday and marked the county’s 146th confirmed death.

More than 225,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,291 have died, according to DHEC data.

How are the numbers in Lancaster, Chester?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lancaster County reported 21 new cases, which is more in line with the county’s counts in September and October, according to DHEC data. Its highest case count is 56, which was recorded on Nov. 27.

The county has reported 3,906 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data. In the last two weeks, the county has added 474 new cases.

Chester County added three new cases, which is the lowest added since early November. However, only 44 tests were completed in the county Tuesday.

Its highest case count is 34, which was recorded Saturday. The county, with about 32,000 people, has reported a total of 1,764 confirmed or probable cases. In the last two weeks, the county has added 249 new cases.

How are the local numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Tuesday (most recent date available): 556

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 21.5%

Total confirmed cases: 10,804

Total confirmed deaths: 146

Seven-day average of new cases: 177.7

Two-week incidence rate: 708.6 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Tuesday: 139

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 20.8%

Total confirmed cases: 3,646

Total confirmed deaths: 65

Seven-day average of new cases: 42.1

Two-week incidence rate: 483.6 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Tuesday: 44

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 18.9%

Total confirmed cases: 1,705

Total confirmed deaths: 37

Seven-day average of new cases: 19.1

Two-week incidence rate: 772.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.