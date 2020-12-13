7 coronavirus-related deaths added in York, Lancaster and Chester counties in one day

York County added five more confirmed coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of more than 150 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

Four of the residents were 65 or older and the other was between 35 and 64, according to information released by South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. One of the elderly residents died at the end of October, but the other four died in November and December.

A Lancaster County resident, 65 or older, died on Nov. 11 after contracting the virus, marking the 68th confirmed death in that county, according to DHEC data.

Chester County also reported a death Sunday, of a resident between 35 and 64 years old who died on Nov. 22, according to DHEC. The county has had 38 confirmed deaths.

A total of 44 deaths were reported across the state Sunday. More than 234,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,387 have died, according to DHEC data.

How many cases were reported?

Coronavirus cases across South Carolina have significantly spiked this month. The state’s daily total rose above 3,000 on both Friday and Saturday for the first time during the pandemic. South Carolina added 2,924 total confirmed cases on Sunday.

York County added 138 confirmed coronavirus cases and six probable cases, marking the county’s 11th highest case count, according to DHEC data. York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported 12,097 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC. In the last two weeks, the county has added 2,236 new cases.

Lancaster County reported 59 new cases Sunday, which is county’s third-highest count, according to DHEC data. Its highest case count is 75, which was recorded Saturday. The county of about 98,000 people has reported 4,127 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data. In the last two weeks, the county has added 562 new cases.

Chester County added 15 new cases Sunday. Its highest daily case count is 35, which was recorded Saturday. The county, with about 32,000 people, has reported a total of 1,849 confirmed or probable cases. In the last two weeks, the county has added 269 new cases.

How are the local numbers trending?

York County

Number of tests completed Friday (most recent date available): 768

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 19.9%

Total confirmed cases: 11,350

Total confirmed deaths: 152

Seven-day average of new cases: 170.6

Two-week incidence rate: 795.8 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease has spread through a given population.







Lancaster County







Number of tests completed Friday: 260

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 23.3%

Total confirmed cases: 3,848

Total confirmed deaths: 68

Seven-day average of new cases: 51.7

Two-week incidence rate: 573.4 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.

Chester County

Number of tests completed Friday: 84

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 19%

Total confirmed cases: 1,784

Total confirmed deaths: 38

Seven-day average of new cases: 20.4

Two-week incidence rate: 834.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate.