York County reports 3rd day in pandemic with more than 200 new coronavirus cases

York County added 209 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking just the third day during the pandemic with more than 200 cases.

The case count also marks the third-highest total to date, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. So far, in December, York County has averaged more than 160 cases a day, totaling 2,407 new cases. That’s less than 70 cases shy of the 2,474 cases reported in all of November, according to DHEC data.

York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported 12,452 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC.

South Carolina has not added fewer than 2,000 cases a day since Dec. 3, according to DHEC data. Tuesday, DHEC released a daily record 2,303 confirmed cases.

The state received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, with more headed to facilities throughout the state this week.

Three health care facilities received allocations Monday, and more doses were provided to 12 facilities today, according to a DHEC release. But as the vaccine is rolled out, health officials have urged the state’s residents to remain vigilant in following coronavirus precautions.

“However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a statement. “That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

Chester County also had its third-highest confirmed count reported Tuesday. There were 31 new cases. The highest was added only three days ago with 35 cases. The county, with about 32,000 people, has reported a total of 1,898 confirmed or probable cases.

Lancaster County has had a significant jump in cases over the last week. Its 50 new cases Tuesday marks the 7th-highest count to date. It’s highest was also added three days ago with 75 cases. The county of about 98,000 people has reported 4,241 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data.

There were four confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19, which did not involve residents from the area. More than 239,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,402 have died, according to DHEC data.

Where to get free testing?

York County

There’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, 1162 Eden Terrace, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

At Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill, 337 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., there’s testing, in partnership with Rapid Reliable Testing, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

There’s testing, in partnership with DHEC, at the Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In Fort Mill, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and MAKO Medical, at the Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

On Friday, there’s testing in York, in partnership with DHEC, at the York Recreation Complex, 74 4th St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lancaster County

In Lancaster, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC, at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, there’s testing in Fort Lawn, in partnership with DHEC, at 5554 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Chester County

In Chester, there’s testing Monday, in partnership with DHEC, at the Back Lot, at 139 Cadz St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.