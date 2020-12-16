‘Thank God’: Nurses, doctors first to get coronavirus vaccine at Lancaster hospital

Michelle Coats anxiously wiggled in the hospital chair. Beside her, nurse Megan Benton prepared Coats’ COVID-19 vaccine.

Coats, nursing supervisor at MUSC Lancaster Medical Center, has been on the front line, treating thousands of patients at the hospital infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic hit in March.

“I’m excited,” said Coats, who was to become the third person in Lancaster to receive the pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last Friday.

Benton held the small vile, which contains five doses, up to the light, inserted the needle and drew the concoction. Coats, who wore blue scrubs and heart-covered socks, held up her sleeve and looked away. Benton leaned down, swiped alcohol over her arm and injected the vaccine into Coats’ left arm.

Outside the room, about a dozen of Coats’ colleagues cheered and clapped.

“Good job!” Benton told Coats.

“Yay!” Coats said, smiling. “It didn’t hurt at all.”

Coats, still smiling, walked out of the small patient room and into a warm hug from her colleagues.

A sigh of relief filled the room.

And for what was going through Coats’ head when she got the vaccine: “Thank God,” she told reporters. She started to cry.

“Thank God we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Coats said. “There’s been so many people that have struggled with this and just to be able to get this vaccine, it is just absolutely amazing.”

Coats, who has been a nurse for more than 20 years, said she hasn’t seen anything as heartbreaking as the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really tough seeing them struggle, struggle to breathe,” she said. “Because visitation is restricted our nurses are going in when the patients are dying and they are holding their hands. They’re praying with them. They’re being with them. It’s emotionally very difficult.”

Despite the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward McCutheon said the state’s residents need to remember that the pandemic is not over and everyone needs to take COVID-19 seriously, continuing to exercise precautions.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is just another layer of protection,” McCutheon said. “The desire is to develop herd immunity. So, all the other things that we’ve implemented since the start of this pandemic, which includes masks, good hand hygiene, as well as social distancing, those all should be adhered to even with the vaccination in place.”

First doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were also administered to staff members at Chester Medical Center starting at 8:30 a.m., Brian Grieg, Chief Nursing Officer at both hospitals, said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.