Seven deaths associated with COVID-19 added in York, Chester counties

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in York and Chester counties Monday.

In York County, five deaths were added, totaling 165 confirmed and five probable deaths since March, according to information released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Four of those who died after contracting the virus were 65 or older, and the other individual was 35-64, according to DHEC data.

Of the county’s 170 confirmed or probable virus-related deaths, 64 included individuals who were older than 81, according to DHEC data.

Chester County recorded two new deaths Monday. Both were 65 or older and died last week. Chester County has had a total of 44 confirmed or probable deaths since March, 18 of which included individuals who were older than 81, according to DHEC.

Sunday, Chester County reported the death of another child under the age of 17 after contracting the virus, which was the county’s second pediatric death to date. In July, the county had the state’s first pediatric death associated with COVID-19.

On Monday, 27 confirmed or probable deaths were attributed to COVID-19 across the state, including the seven York and Chester counties residents. More than 255,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the virus since March and 4,587 have died, according to DHEC data.

What about SC’s COVID-19 cases?

Monday, DHEC reported 2,121 confirmed cases. South Carolina has added fewer than 2,000 cases on just four days in December, according to DHEC data.

York County added 142 confirmed cases Monday, according to DHEC. The county has added more than 3,300 cases this month, averaging about 160 cases a day. The county has reported less than 100 cases just two times in December, according to DHEC data.

York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported 13,448 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic started, according to DHEC.

Lancaster County added 50 confirmed cases Monday, which is among the top 10 highest case totals. On Friday, the county reported more than 100 cases for the first time during the pandemic, according to DHEC data. The county of about 98,000 people has reported 4,632 confirmed or probable cases since March, according to DHEC data.

Chester County’s case count has topped more than 2,000. The county added 30 confirmed cases Monday, marking the county’s fifth-highest total, according to DHEC data. The county’s highest is 36, which was added on Friday. Since March, Chester County, with about 32,000 people, has reported a total of 2,027 confirmed or probable cases.

Where to get free testing?

York County

There’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and GENETWORx, at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, 1162 Eden Terrace, Monday through Wednesday and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

At Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill, 337 E. Mt. Gallant Rd., there’s testing, in partnership with Rapid Reliable Testing, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed.

In Fort Mill, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC and MAKO Medical, at the Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Rd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lancaster County

In Lancaster, there’s testing, in partnership with DHEC, at the Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Chester County

In Chester, there’s testing Monday, in partnership with DHEC, at the Back Lot, at 139 Cadz St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.