Rock Hill, Fort Mill, area schools show new COVID positives the state doesn’t -- yet

York, Lancaster and Chester county schools continue to show increases in student and staff positive case counts for COVID-19. Even as state numbers show a slowed rate that may seem misleading.

Since the school year began public districts have reported student and staff positive cases to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The districts also independently release data on virus spread in schools. There’s a lag in the figures DHEC releases twice weekly as the health department works to confirm cases.

The result is a list of district dashboards that are more up-to-date, with higher case counts, than what DHEC releases. The lag can last weeks.

On Tuesday, DHEC updated its listing to show 7,561 statewide cases this school year. There are 5,352 student and 2,209 staff cases. The total count is up fewer than 100 cases since the most recent DHEC listing on Friday.

Yet area districts show many more cases just in the tri-county area.

DHEC school COVID data

The DHEC listing sat largely unchanged over the weekend for York, Lancaster and Chester county schools. Of 102 listed public schools, 37 had five or more student or staff cases. A handful of schools had both.

Of 15 tri-county high schools, 13 had five or more student or staff cases (Buford and Great Falls haven’t). The most student cases this school year come at Clover (41), Rock Hill (25), Nation Ford (24), Fort Mill (19) and Northwestern (17) high schools.

There are 23 lower level schools with five or more student cases. Indian Land Elementary (11) and Clover Middle (10) schools have the most.

Rock Hill High has the most staff cases with seven. Clover, Lancaster, Catawba Ridge and Lewisville high schools have five each, as does Fort Mill Elementary School.

Rock Hill School District

Rock Hill schools list weekly and total school year positive cases.

This week there are 11 new student and eight new staff cases. Rock Hill High School (4) has the most student cases. Dutchman Creek Middle School (2) is tops among staff.

This school year there have been 378 student and 245 staff positives. Rock Hill (69), Northwestern (47) and South Pointe (42) high schools have the most student cases. Rock Hill (17) and South Pointe (15) have the most staff positives.

Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill schools list only active cases. The district shows 99 student and 18 staff positives.

Fort Mill High School has the most student cases with 19. Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford high schools have 12 each. All but one district school (Pleasant Knoll Elementary) have at least one active student case.

Springfield Middle School has the most active staff cases, with three.

Clover School District

Clover schools show active and total school year positives. The district has 30 active student and 18 staff cases. Clover High School (9) has the most student, and Clover Middle School (5) the most staff cases.

The district has 233 student and 88 staff cases since the school year began. Clover High has the most of each, with 125 student and 24 staff cases. Clover Middle has 32 student cases.

York School District

York schools list active and total school year cases. There are 22 student and 11 staff positives on the active list. York Comprehensive High and York Middle schools have the most student cases with seven each. York High also has the most staff cases, with three.

This school year there are 110 student and 64 staff cases across the district. With 47 student cases, the high school has three times as many as the next highest school. The high school and Harold C. Johnson Elementary School have the most staff cases with 10 each.

Lancaster County School District

Lancaster County schools shows weekly cases. Last week the district had 104 new positives and 887 new quarantines. Elementary schools had the most new student (30), staff (22) and total (52) cases. The Lancaster County district doesn’t break its data down by individual schools.

Chester County School District

Chester County schools saw a spike in new cases last week. There were 51 new student or staff cases. The prior weekly high was 18 cases.

The district shows 166 cases (105 student, 61 staff). Chester High School has the most with 35. Lewisville High School is next with 27 cases. Seven district schools show double digit case counts.