Here’s where SC seniors can get the coronavirus vaccine in York, Lancaster, Chester

Today is the day.

South Carolinaians 70 or older regardless of health status and preexisting conditions can schedule an appointment Wednesday for the coronavirus vaccine.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control launched its online locator tool to assist those eligible to receive a vaccine in finding a provider near them. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.

Residents can also call the agency’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to get information on nearby providers.

However, when patients can receive their first dose may be several weeks out depending on the location and supply, state officials said. Facilities receive doses from the federal government each week, DHEC said.

“It is important to remember that we still have limited vaccine here at the beginning,” DHEC’s interim director of public health Brannon Traxler said during a briefing this week. “If you are not successful in getting an appointment initially, just keep trying and you’ll get your appointment.”

Residents will need to provide a driver’s license or other form of identification at their appointment to confirm their age, DHEC said.

Here’s where South Carolina seniors can make an appointment in York, Lancaster and Chester counties:

MUSC-Health Lancaster Hospital, 800 West Meeting St.

MUSC-Health Chester Hospital, 1 Medical Park Dr.

Residents can schedule an appointment on MUSC’s website.

At this time, no hospitals in York County are currently accepting appointments, according to DHEC’s locator.

If residents want to make a trip to nearby Kershaw County, the hospital, at 1315 Roberts St. in Camden, is accepting appointments. South Carolianians can schedule an appointment on the hospital’s website.

South Carolina and North Carolina do not have a residency requirement for getting a vaccine. North Carolina is currently offering vaccines to those 75 or older regardless of health status.

Several Mecklenburg County locations are providing vaccines to that age group, including Atrium Health and Novant Health. Patients must schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. Those eligible for a vaccine can schedule an appointment on Atrium’s website and on Novant’s website.

Both coronavirus vaccines currently available require two doses, and DHEC officials encourage residents to schedule their second shot as soon as possible. It’s important that both shots came from the same brand, officials said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two shots separated by 21 days. While, the Moderna vaccine requires the doses to be separated by 28 days. With both doses, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 94%-95% effective.