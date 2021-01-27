Where can I get COVID-19 shots in York, Lancaster, Chester counties? Some options

The list of pharmacies, hospitals and clinics offering the coronavirus vaccine in South Carolina continues to grow each week, earning the state a top national ranking for its vaccine rollout efforts.

This month, the state expanded eligibility to the general public. At this time, South Carolinians 70 or older regardless of health status and preexisting conditions can sign up for COVID-19 shots.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has set up an online locator tool for those currently eligible for the vaccine to find nearby providers, and officials encourage residents to check the site daily as more and more providers are added each week.

As of Wednesday, 13 provider locations in York, Lancaster and Chester counties are offering appointments to those 70 or older, according to DHEC’s online locator tool.

Residents, particularly those without internet, also can call the agency’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to get information on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

This story will be updated as patient eligibility and providers change. These facts are pertinent as of Jan. 27.

Here’s where to get the coronavirus vaccine in and around York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Publix Pharmacy

Publix Pharmacy #1419, Fort Mill, 928 Gold Hill Rd.

Publix Pharmacy #1482, Rock Hill, 1735 Heckle Blvd.

Publix Pharmacy #1485, Rock Hill, 2186 Cherry Rd.

Publix Pharmacy #1486, Lake Wylie, 158 Hwy 274.

How to schedule: Individuals 70 or older can sign up for an appointment only Individuals 70 or older can sign up for an appointment only online . Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.







Note — All available vaccine appointments at South Carolina Publix Pharmacy sites have been claimed as of Jan. 27. Additional appointments will be announced as Publix receives more doses.

Walgreens Pharmacy

Locations:

Walgreens-Rock Hill, 2000 Celanese Rd.

Walgreens-Lancaster, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W.

How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. They'll need to complete a brief screening before they're prompted to pick a time and location for their shot.













Doctors Care

Location:

Doctors Care-Rock Hill, 2174 Cherry Rd.

How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can sign up for an appointment Anyone 70 or older can sign up for an appointment online or call DHEC’s Care Line at 866-365-8110.

MUSC-Health

Locations:

Lancaster Hospital, 800 West Meeting St.

Chester Hospital, 1 Medical Park Dr.

How to schedule: Patients eligible for the vaccine can sign up for a COVID-19 shot online.

North Carolina

Neither South Carolina or North Carolina enforce a residency requirement in order to receive the vaccine. At this time, North Carolina is offering vaccines to those 65 or older regardless of health status.

Similar to DHEC, North Carolina’s health department details information online on various vaccine providers across the state’s counties. Multiple Charlotte area locations are administering vaccines.

Atrium Health

Patients 65 or older can schedule an appointment online with an existing MyAtriumHealth account, or registering for one. Individuals can also call 704-468-8888.

The hospital system is offering shots at three neighboring sites in Union, Cabarrus and Lincoln counties.

Novant Health

Those 65 or older can sign up for appointment with the hospital by logging into an existing MyChart account, or by creating one online.

Individuals who are not yet eligible for the vaccine can pre-register online with a MyChart account in order to get notified when they can schedule an appointment.

Mecklenburg County Public Health

Anyone 65 and older can register for a vaccine appointment through the county online and through the county’s hotline at 980-314-9400.