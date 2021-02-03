‘Virus knows no boundaries’: NC, SC officials on same page about sharing COVID vaccine

South Carolina and North Carolina are on the same page — at least for the time being.

Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the state will expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility next week to those 65 and older regardless of health status or preexisting conditions.

On Feb. 8, South Carolinians ages 65-69 can begin scheduling vaccine appointments.

North Carolina made the same move about a month ago — which was what the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended states do. South Carolina stuck to its 70-and-older threshold, citing that its coronavirus-associated death rate among that age range was higher.

Neither North Carolina nor South Carolina have a residency requirement for the vaccine.

So, until South Carolina made its official expansion, residents five years younger than the state’s threshold -- particularly those in York, Lancaster and Chester counties -- could cross into North Carolina for an appointment.

“This virus knows no boundaries, or state or county boundaries or borders,” Traxler said. “We rely on our neighboring states to be taking the same actions that we are to stop COVID-19 in and around our state.”

Now, North Carolinians can come south.

“Just like non-South Carolina residents can get vaccinated here, South Carolina residents are getting vaccinated in other states, particularly our border states where they may work or be temporarily staying,” DHEC’s interim director of public health Brannon Traxler said during a media briefing last week. “We need to help out our neighboring states as they’re helping us out in getting as many prioritized individuals vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Officials have continued to stress that the demand for the vaccine currently outstretches the supply.

“While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get vaccine, it’s important to understand that the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina — like all states,” DHEC physician and chief medical officer Michael Kacka said during a briefing Wednesday.

But more importantly, officials from both states have urged that the goal is to vaccinate everyone — no matter what Carolina they’re from.

“If South Carolina residents are vaccinated in North Carolina, it is still working towards the end goal of getting everyone in our community vaccinated against COVID and ending this deadly pandemic,” Atrium’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Little told The Herald recently.

With a streamlined vaccine administration process and a growing allotment of doses from the federal government, Kacka said it’s “appropriate” South Carolina broaden the pool of eligible individuals to those 65 and older — which the agency estimates to be about 309,000.

DHEC officials announced last week that the agency would receive roughly 10,000 additional first doses of the Moderna vaccine a week for at least the next three weeks. The state’s weekly allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is expected to remain the same, officials said.

So, here’s where to get an appointment.

South Carolina’s DHEC has set up an online locator tool for those currently eligible for the vaccine to find nearby providers, and officials encourage residents to check the site daily as more and more providers are added each week.

South Carolinians, particularly those without internet, also can call DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110 for details on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

As of Wednesday, here’s where those 70 and older can schedule appointments in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

This list will be updated as providers change.

Rock Hill Piedmont Medical Center Community Vaccination Clinic

Location:

Galleria Mall, 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill

How to schedule: Appointments are required. People can register for a slot online at Piedmont’s website or call the clinic at 803-980-2684. Residents can find more information on the city’s website.

MUSC-Health

Locations:

Lancaster Hospital, 800 West Meeting St.

Chester Hospital, 1 Medical Park Dr.

How to schedule: Patients eligible for the vaccine can sign up for a COVID-19 shot online. Rock Hill, Lancaster, Chester Health Departments Locations: Rock Hill Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Lancaster

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment. Harris Teeter Pharmacy Locations: Harris Teeter Pharmacy #370, Fort Mill, 500 Mercantile Pl.





Harris Teeter Pharmacy #372, Indian Land, 6271 Carolina Commons Dr. How to schedule: A limited quantity is available at the two locations. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online here. Publix Pharmacy Locations: Publix Pharmacy #1412, Indian Land, 8360 Charlotte Hwy.

Publix Pharmacy #1419, Fort Mill, 928 Gold Hill Rd.

Publix Pharmacy #1482, Rock Hill, 1735 Heckle Blvd.

Publix Pharmacy #1485, Rock Hill, 2186 Cherry Rd.

Publix Pharmacy #1486, Lake Wylie, 158 Hwy 274.



Walgreens Pharmacy Locations: Walgreens - Rock Hill, 2000 Celanese Rd.







Mackey Family Practice Location: Mackey Family Practice - Lancaster, 1025 West Meeting St. How to schedule: Those 70 and older can schedule an appointment by emailing the office at MFPLancaster@gmail.com. Patients can find out more information about the vaccine online here. Walgreens Pharmacy Locations: Walgreens - Rock Hill, 2000 Celanese Rd.

Walgreens - Lancaster, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W. How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. They’ll need to complete a brief screening before they’re prompted to pick a time and location for their shot. Walmart Pharmacy Location: Walmart Pharmacy #3359, Fort Mill, 500 N Doby’s Bridge Rd. How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can call the pharmacy directly at 803-228-6130 to schedule an appointment. Doctor’s Care - Rock Hill Location: Doctors Care Rock Hill Office, 2174 Cherry Rd. How to schedule: Anyone 70 or older can sign up for an appointment online or call DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.