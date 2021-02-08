Where SC’s 65-and-up can find COVID-19 shot appointments in York, Lancaster, Chester

Now that South Carolina has expanded its vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older, demand for the shot is higher than ever, officials said.

Monday, South Carolinians ages 65-69 could start signing up for vaccine appointments.

And before 10 a.m. the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine information line, which provides details on how to schedule appointments with nearby vaccine providers, had already received more than 3,000 calls, DHEC physician and chief medical officer Michael Kacka said during a media briefing Monday.

“Since the phone lines are open at 7 a.m., that’s about 1,000 calls an hour,” Kacka said. “We’ve activated all available phone agents to assist with handling the expected increase in calls with those 65 and older trying to make an appointments.”

South Carolinians can reach DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110. DHEC has also set up an online locator tool for residents to find nearby providers.

Although appointments are filling up quickly, DHEC officials urge those eligible for and want the vaccine to check its online locator daily as the agency updates the site on a “very frequent basis multiple times a day,” DHEC’s director of immunizations Stephen White said.

“When your demand of the vaccine far exceeds the supply of the state, it becomes a challenge being able to find out who has the capabilities of fulfilling appointments,” White said. “We do also hope that that we’ll in time be able to expand to larger numbers of providers. Until the vaccine supply increases, right now, we’re limited to the number of providers that we can enroll in the state’s COVID-19 program.”

Monday, DHEC officials acknowledged that South Carolina is among the “top 10 states with the oldest population,” which has hindered the state’s ability to move through its eligibility phases quickly, so officials urge South Carolinians to be patient as it works to distribute doses to providers.

“The CDC is distributing vaccines based on each state’s population, so, unfortunately, if you have a larger population shifted in that phase one you’re going to have more challenge getting the vaccine out,” Kacka said. “You’re going to have a larger population relative to other states that needs the vaccine.”

DHEC also has set up a Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for residents looking for general information related to COVID-19.

Here’s where to get the coronavirus vaccine in and around York, Lancaster and Chester counties, according to DHEC’s locator tool.

Rock Hill Piedmont Medical Center Community Vaccination Clinic

Location:

Galleria Mall, 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill

How to schedule: Appointments are required. People can register for a slot online at Piedmont’s website or call the clinic at 803-980-2684. Residents can find more information on the city’s website.

MUSC-Health

Locations:

Lancaster Hospital, 800 West Meeting St.

Chester Hospital, 1 Medical Park Dr.

How to schedule: Patients eligible for the vaccine can sign up for a COVID-19 shot online. Rock Hill, Lancaster, Chester Health Departments Locations: Rock Hill Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Lancaster

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester How to schedule: Anyone 65 or older can call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment. Harris Teeter Pharmacy Locations: Harris Teeter Pharmacy #370, Fort Mill, 500 Mercantile Pl.





Harris Teeter Pharmacy #372, Indian Land, 6271 Carolina Commons Dr. How to schedule: A limited quantity is available at the two locations. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online here. Publix Pharmacy Locations: Publix Pharmacy #1412, Indian Land, 8360 Charlotte Hwy.

Publix Pharmacy #1419, Fort Mill, 928 Gold Hill Rd.

Publix Pharmacy #1482, Rock Hill, 1735 Heckle Blvd.

Publix Pharmacy #1485, Rock Hill, 2186 Cherry Rd.

Publix Pharmacy #1486, Lake Wylie, 158 Hwy 274.



Individuals 65 or older can sign up for an appointment only How to schedule:Individuals 65 or older can sign up for an appointment only online . Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.







Note — Two Publix pharmacies in Indian Land and Rock Hill received additional doses to administer this week, however, appointments at the sites have already been filled. Additional appointments will be announced as Publix receives more doses.







Mackey Family Practice Location: Mackey Family Practice - Lancaster, 1025 West Meeting St. How to schedule: Those 65 and older can schedule an appointment by emailing the office at MFPLancaster@gmail.com. Patients can find out more information about the vaccine online here. Walgreens Pharmacy Locations: Walgreens - Rock Hill, 2000 Celanese Rd.

Walgreens - Lancaster, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W. How to schedule: Anyone 65 or older can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. They’ll need to complete a brief screening before they’re prompted to pick a time and location for their shot. Walmart Pharmacy Location: Walmart Pharmacy #3359, Fort Mill, 500 N Doby’s Bridge Rd. How to schedule: Anyone 65 or older can call the pharmacy directly at 803-228-6130 to schedule an appointment. Doctor’s Care - Rock Hill Location: Doctors Care Rock Hill Office, 2174 Cherry Rd. How to schedule: Anyone 65 or older can sign up for an appointment online or call DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.