Rock Hill’s COVID vaccine clinic closed Wednesday due to shipping delays. What to know.

Rock Hill’s community vaccine clinic will temporarily close Wednesday due to shipping delays, city officials said.

City officials said Monday’s federal holiday, President’s Day, slowed the delivery of vaccine supply to the clinic, in the Galleria Mall, which will require individuals to reschedule appointments, officials said.

South Carolinians scheduled to receive their second dose Wednesday should come to the clinic on Thursday at the time printed on their vaccination record card, a press release from the city said. Those who need to reschedule can call at the clinic at 803-980-2684.

“It’s very important they bring that card to their second appointment,” the release said.

This is the second time this month the clinic has temporarily closed due to dwindling vaccine supply.

Last week, the clinic — a partnership between the city, Piedmont Medical Center and the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control — temporarily closed on Feb. 11, but reopened Feb. 12, “due to limited vaccine supply this week,” city officials said.

The clinic, at the back of the mall, operates Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals can schedule an appointment at the clinic online at Piedmont’s website or by calling the clinic at 803-980-2684.

How many doses have been given in the area?

As of Tuesday morning, South Carolina has received 532,550 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine and 438,200 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHEC.

So far, 354,898 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 143,194 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered, DHEC reported. Additionally, 115,292 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 37,729 second doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

Moderna shots had been used to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership, but officials expect administrations to increase as doses have gone to pharmacies, health centers and other providers.

As of Tuesday morning, York County, with about 280,000 people, has administered 21,233 doses, according to data released by DHEC. Out of the state’s 46 counties, York County’s total administrations is the 11th highest.

Lancaster County is a few spots down the list, ranking 14th. The county, which has a population of 98,000, has administered 12,101 doses, according to DHEC data.

Chester County, with about 33,000 people, has given 2,256 doses. However, according to DHEC’s online provider locator, Chester County has just two providers in the area administering doses to the public.

At this time, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those age 65 and older regardless of health status are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Anyone eligible to receive the vaccine can use DHEC’s online locator to find a nearby provider at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. South Carolinians, particularly those who lack internet access, also can call DHEC’s vaccine information line — 866-365-8110 — for details on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.