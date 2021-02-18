Publix pharmacies in Rock Hill, Indian Land to offer COVID vaccine by appointment

Two Publix pharmacies in Rock Hill and Indian Land have received more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to administer to eligible South Carolinians starting Monday.

Patients can begin scheduling appointments online at the two Publix sites as early as 7 a.m. Friday, according to a press release. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the pharmacy.

At this time, health-care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those age 65 and older regardless of health status are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Here’s where:

Publix Pharmacy #1412, Indian Land, 8360 Charlotte Hwy.

Publix Pharmacy #1485, Rock Hill, 2186 Cherry Rd.

The pharmacies have received a limited number of doses that will be provided by appointment only. Patients can sign up online here for available spots beginning Feb. 22 through Feb. 26, the release said.

Patients with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to the appointment, the release said. Patients without health insurance will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.

Other area pharmacies offering shots

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has set up an online locator tool for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine to find a nearby provider at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

South Carolinians, particularly those who lack Internet access, also can call DHEC’s vaccine information line — 866-365-8110 — for details on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

According to DHEC’s locator, Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Walmart Pharmacies

Walmart Pharmacy #3359, Fort Mill, 500 N Doby’s Bridge Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy #1144, York, 970 E Liberty St.

Walmart Pharmacy 1603, Chester, 1691 J A Cochran Bypass

Walmart Pharmacy #3733, Tega Cay, 1151 Stonecrest Blvd.

Walmart Pharmacy #5745, Lake Wylie, 175 Highway 274

How to schedule: Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment online here by logging into an existing Walmart account or creating one online.

Walgreens Pharmacies

Walgreens - Rock Hill, 2000 Celanese Rd.

Walgreens - Lancaster, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W.

How to schedule: Eligible individuals can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. They’ll need to complete a brief screening before they’re prompted to pick a time and location for their shot. Here’s how many doses have been given As of Thursday, 371,322 first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine and 159,216 first doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine have been administered throughout South Carolina, DHEC reported. Additionally, 134,474 second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 45,407 second doses of Moderna’s vaccine have been given, according to DHEC. Moderna shots had been used to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership, but state health officials expect vaccine administrations to increase as doses have gone to pharmacies, health centers and other providers. The state has received 532,550 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and 438,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine as of Thursday, according to DHEC’s data. A total of 22,266 doses have been administered in York County, which has a population of about 280,000, according to DHEC’s data. Out of the state’s 46 counties, York County has administered the 12th highest number of doses. Lancaster County is just two spots down the list, ranking 14th. There’s been 13,383 doses administered in the county, which has about 98,000 people, according to DHEC’s data. Chester County, with about 33,000 people, has given 3,107 doses as of Thursday.