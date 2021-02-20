Data: There have been more than 12,500 COVID cases in SC schools; Rock Hill on the rise

The latest data provided by the state’s leading health agency and local school districts show that COVID-19 is still spreading.

South Caroina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that, as of Feb. 17, there have been 12,556 cases of coronavirus in S.C. public and charter schools this year. That’s an increase of 969 cases from a week ago and an increase of nearly 2,000 from two weeks ago.

Here’s a closer look of the COVID-19 spread in school districts in The Herald’s coverage area.

Note: DHEC and area school districts show different cumulative COVID-19 case figures. DHEC updates its information at a different rate than The Herald’s local school districts do. Both data points are shown below.

Rock Hill Schools

DHEC data: Per DHEC data, Northwestern High School is the only school that has notched more than five COVID cases in the past 30 days (with 10). The only schools to have more than 10 student cumulative cases are district high schools and middle schools — Northwestern (29), Rock Hill (30), South Pointe High (18), Sullivan Middle (11) and Saluda Trail Middle (10).

District data: Data available on the district’s dashboard shows that Rock Hill schools have added 12 student positive COVID cases and nine staff positive cases. This brings the district’s cumulative case count to 539 students (5.23% of all students) and 314 staff members (12.76% of all staff). View the full informationon the district’s website.

Fort Mill School District

DHEC data: Five schools have added more than six student COVID cases in the last 30 days, per DHEC data: Catawba Ridge High (6); Fort Mill High (14); Fort Mill Middle (7); Nation Ford High (6); and Pleasant Knoll Middle (6).

District data: Per district dashborad data, the FMSD has 50 active cases of coronavirus — 44 are students and six are staff. Ten have come from Fort Mill High and four have come from River Trail Elementary. View the complete information on the district’s website.

Clover School District

DHEC data: Clover High School has added five student COVID cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. Only two schools in the district have double-digit student cumulative cases: Clover High (50) and Clover Middle (16).

District data: Clover’s district dashboard shows that, as of Feb. 17, there are 18 student active cases of coronavirus — six from Clover High and four from Clover Middle — and five staff active cases. View the information in full on the district’s website.

York School District 1

DHEC data: York Comprehensive High has added six COVID cases in the last 30 days, DHEC data shows. It remains the only school in the district with double-digit student cumulative cases (16). York Intermediate has nine student cumulative cases and York Middle has eight.

District data: District data shows 12 students and nine staff have tested positive for COVID this week. Five schools have reported double-digit cumulative student COVID cases: York Comprehensive High (77); York Middle (28); York Intermediate (22); Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary (14); and Harold C. Johnson Elementary (18).

Chester County School District

DHEC data: Lewisville High School has added five student COVID cases in the last 30 days. LHS (14), Chester High (11) and Chester Middle (6) are the only schools to have reported more than five student cumulative COVID cases.

District data: The Chester County School District’s online dashboard shows at time of publication that 12 new positive COVID cases in the district were added this week — the lowest figure reported since Dec. 21. View the information in full on the district’s website.

Lancaster County School District

DHEC data: Three schools have added more than five student COVID cases in the last week, DHEC data shows — Indian Land Middle (6); Indian Land High (7) and Buford High (7).

District data: Per the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated through last week at time of publication, 782 students and staff quarantined after counting 28 positive coronavirus tests. Nine of the 28 positive COVID tests were from elementary school students, and seven were from elementary school staff. View the information in full on the district’s website.