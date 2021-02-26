Fort Mill district has 51 active COVID cases; SC DHEC reports case count tops 13,000

South Carolina’s leading health agency reported Friday that there have been 13,306 cases of COVID-19 recorded across state public and public charter schools.

Here’s an analysis of the COVID-19 spread in school districts in The Herald’s coverage area — using information from local school districts and the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Note: DHEC and area school districts show different cumulative COVID-19 case figures. DHEC updates its information at a different rate than The Herald’s local school districts do. Both data points are shown below.

Rock Hill Schools

DHEC data: In the past 30 days, per DHEC data updated Friday, only two schools have added more than five student COVID cases: Northwestern High (9) and Rock Hill High (6).

District data: Rock Hill school district data shows that 12 students and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus this week, leading to 56 students isolating and 38 students quarantining. Now, 553 students have tested positive for COVID since Sept. 8, 2020. View the information in full below or on the district’s website.

Fort Mill School District

DHEC data: Fort Mill now has a cumulative student positive COVID case count of 41, per DHEC data. The next-highest is Nation Ford, with 32, followed by Catawba Ridge High with 17.

District data: Fort Mill school district data shows that there are 45 active student cases of coronavirus across all Fort Mill schools — 16 of which are in the district’s high schools. There are also six active staff positive cases in the district. View this information in full below or on the district’s website.

Clover School District

DHEC data: Clover High School has added six COVID student cases in the last 30 days, per DHEC data, adding to its 53 cumulative cases. All other schools, besides Clover Middle with 17, do not have double-digit case counts.

District data: Data shows that there are 11 active student COVID cases in the Clover School District — six of which are in Clover High School — and seven active staff cases. There have now been 383 cumulative student COVID cases in the CSD. View this information in full below or on the district’s website.

York School District 1

DHEC data: York Intermediate (5) is the only school that has added more than four cases of the coronavirus in the past 30 days, DHEC data shows. York Comprehensive High has the most student cumulative cases, with 16.

District data: Five students and six staff have tested positive for coronavirus this week, per district data, prompting the district to quarantinue 43 students and six staff members. View the information in full below or on the district’s website.

Lancaster County School District

DHEC data: Harrisburg Elementary (5), Burford High (6), Indian Land High (5) and Indian Land Middle (6) have eached added more than four student COVID cases in the past 30 days, per DHEC data.

District data: At the time of publication, Lancaster’s online COVID dashboard had been updated only through the week of Feb. 13-19. Then, the district reported 22 total positive cases of students and staff. View the information in full at the district’s website.

Chester County School District

DHEC data: Chester High (6) is the only school to add more than five COVID student COVID cases in the last 30 days, per DHEC data. Lewisville (14) and Chester (14) are the only two schools with double-digit COVID cumulative student cases.

District data: The district added six COVID cases this week, continuing a downward streak since the week of Feb. 1. View the information in full at the district’s website.