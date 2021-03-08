Some York County area CVS stores have Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. How to sign up

Seven York County and Lancaster CVS pharmacies have doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine available in time for South Carolina to open up eligibility this week to more than half the state’s population.

Last week, officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said South Carolina will receive about 41,000 doses in its first shipment of the single-dose vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine.

About a week ago, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration authorized the pharmaceutical company’s vaccine for emergency use. Clinical trials showed that a single dose, which gives providers more flexibility than Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose requirement, had an efficacy rate up to 72%, officials said.

“We have identified a large number of independent pharmacies who will be receiving those initial doses of the Janssen vaccine,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said during a media briefing last week. “We have a continued plan to roll out that particular product to help individuals who may be lost to follow up, who may not be able to get that second dose.”

Here are the CVS locations offering the J&J vaccine. Eligible patients can sign up for appointments online.

CVS #1571 — 1740 Hwy. 160 W., Fort Mill

CVS #4287 — 510 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill

CVS #4288 — 2707 Celanese Road, Rock Hill

CVS #16710 — 1900 Springsteen Road, Rock Hill

CVS #7036 — 690 Bethel St., Clover

CVS #5476 — 1869 Great Falls Hwy., Lancaster

CVS #5479 — 7697 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

Who’s eligible in Phase 1b

Beginning March 8, Phase 1b, which accounts for 2.7 million South Carolinians, extends eligibility to anyone age 55 and older, people age 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, and front-line essential workers, such as teachers, law enforcement officers, postal workers and grocery store workers.

Phase 1b, in combination with the state’s current Phase 1a, will allow 4 million South Carolina residents to get a coronavirus shot or about 78% of the state’s population.

South Carolina vaccine providers have given more than 1 million first and second doses, according to DHEC. As of this week, more than 750,000 people have received a first dose and more than 420,000 people have received both. That’s about 10% of the state’s population.

This week, South Carolina health officials are expecting to receive 62,010 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 48,800 doses of Moderna, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. This does not include the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Other vaccine providers

DHEC has set up an online tool for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine to find a nearby provider at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

DHEC’s vaccine information line — 866-365-8110 — details how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

Rock Hill Piedmont Medical Center Community Vaccination Clinic

Galleria Mall, 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill

How to schedule: The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Eligible patients should complete a vaccine request form. Patients will receive an email from the CDC with a link to register for an account in the federal Vaccine Administration Management System. Then patients can schedule an appointment.

The city also has a how-to guide. Or patients can call the clinic at 803-980-2684.

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rock Hill is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to help people register.

MUSC-Health

Lancaster site, 800 West Meeting St., Lancaster

Chester site, 1 Medical Park Drive, Chester

How to schedule: Patients eligible for the vaccine can sign up for a COVID-19 shot online. CVS Pharmacies (offering Moderna’s vaccine) CVS #7005, 333 Hwy. 9 Bypass, Lancaster

333 Hwy. 9 Bypass, Lancaster CVS #5550, 4724 Charlotte Hwy., Clover How to schedule: Eligible patients can sign up for appointments online. Walmart Pharmacies Walmart Pharmacy #1144, 970 E. Liberty St., York

Walmart Pharmacy 1603, 1691 J A Cochran Bypass, Chester

Walmart Pharmacy #3359, 500 N. Doby’s Bridge Road, Fort Mill

Walmart Pharmacy #3733, 1151 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay

Walmart Pharmacy #4593, 4875 Old York Road, Rock Hill

Walmart Pharmacy #5745, 175 Highway 274, Lake Wylie How to schedule: Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment online by logging into an existing Walmart account or creating one. Walgreens Pharmacies Walgreens #11210, 2000 Celanese Road, Rock Hill

Walgreens #10448, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W., Lancaster How to schedule: Eligible individuals can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. Complete a brief screening before being prompted to pick a time and location. Harris Teeter Pharmacies Pharmacy #82, 1750 Hwy 160 W., Fort Mill

Pharmacy #149, 2750 Celanese Road, Rock Hill

2750 Celanese Road, Rock Hill Pharmacy #372, 6271 Carolina Commons Drive, Indian Land

Pharmacy #475, 867 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill How to schedule: Eligible patients can sign up for appointments online. Sam’s Club Pharmacies Pharmacy #6236, 2474 Crosspointe Drive, Rock Hill How to schedule: Patients can make an appointment online. Rock Hill, Chester County Health Departments Rock Hill Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester



How to schedule: Call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. Mackey Family Practice - Lancaster 1025 West Meeting St., Lancaster How to schedule: Eligible patients can schedule an appointment by emailing the office at MFPLancaster@gmail.com. Find out more online. Doctor’s Care - Rock Hill 2174 Cherry Road, Rock Hill



How to schedule: Eligible patients can look book an appointment online or call DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.







North Central Family Medicine (offering to 65 and older only)







1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill How to schedule: Anyone 65 and older can book an appointment online.