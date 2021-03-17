500 more York, Lancaster Co. residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. What to know.

About 19% of York County’s adult residents now have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, state health officials reported Tuesday.

York County, which has about 212,000 residents 15 and older, has administered roughly 58,000 total doses, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Just over 41,000 of those doses went to York County residents.

Since Monday, nearly 560 more residents in York, Lancaster and Chester counties have been vaccinated as providers work to get doses to the thousands of South Carolinians eligible in Phase 1b.

Phase 1b, which accounts for 2.7 million South Carolinians, has extended eligibility to anyone 55 or older, people age 16-64 with preexisting conditions, and front-line essential workers, such as teachers, law enforcement officers, postal workers and grocery store workers.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for those 16 or older, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are authorized for those 18 or older.

Just over 23% of Lancaster County’s adult residents have received at least one dose, according to DHEC. The county, which has about 75,000 residents 15 and older, has administered roughly 24,300 doses. About 17,500 of those doses went to county residents, according to DHEC.

Although more than 50,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in York County, it has one of the lower vaccination rates per 10,000 residents in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

Lancaster County, meanwhile, has one of the higher rates among South Carolina’s 46 counties but has administered less than half of York County’s total.

Rock Hill’s Piedmont Medical Center vaccination clinic, which is one of the largest providers in York County, had administered 20,147 first and second Pfizer-BioNTech doses as of Tuesday, according to DHEC. That makes up roughly 35% of all doses administered in the county, based on DHEC’s data.

MUSC’s Lancaster hospital, one of the largest providers in Lancaster County, has administered 14,897 first and second Pfizer doses as of Tuesday, according to DHEC.

MUSC’s Chester hospital, meanwhile, has administered 2,937 first and second Pfizer doses.

York County

COVID-19 vaccination rate for York County residents as of Sunday (the most recent data available): 1,944 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents, which falls in the bottom 20.

Number of residents who’ve received at least one dose: 41,261

Number of doses administered in county (residency not specified): 58,333

Number of more residents vaccinated Tuesday: 285

Percentage of county’s adult population that has received at least one dose: 19.4%

Lancaster County

COVID-19 vaccination rate for Lancaster County residents as of Sunday: 2,322 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents, which marks the fourteenth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 17,491

Number of doses administered in county (residency not specified): 24,373

Number of more residents vaccinated Tuesday: 231

Percentage of the county’s adult population that has received at least one dose: 23.2%

Chester County

COVID-19 vaccination rate for Chester County residents as of Sunday: 1,829 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 4,807

Number of doses administered in county (residency not specified): 7,091

Number of more residents vaccinated Tuesday: 42

Percentage of the county’s adult population that has received at least one dose: 18.3%

South Carolina numbers

Number of South Carolina residents who have received at least one dose: 934,412

Number of South Carolina residents who have received both: 518,446

Total doses given to state residents (location not specified): 1,432,533

Percentage of the state’s adult population that has received at least one dose: 22.8%

Percentage of the state’s adult population that has completed vaccination: 12.6%

Vaccinations by ZIP code

Rock Hill’s ZIP code of 29732, which includes Piedmont Medical Center, continues to lead York County with 11,602 resident vaccinations. Rock Hill’s 29730 ZIP code has recorded 7,885 resident vaccinations, which is the second-highest amount in the county.

Lancaster’s 29720 ZIP code has 8,291 vaccinations. Indian Land’s 29707 ZIP code has 7,123 vaccinations, which is the second-highest in the county, according to DHEC.

Chester’s 29706 ZIP code has reported 2,817 vaccinations.

Local vaccine providers

Rock Hill Piedmont Medical Center Community Vaccination Clinic

Galleria Mall, 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill

How to schedule: The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Eligible patients should complete a vaccine request form. Patients will receive an email from the CDC with a link to register for an account in the federal Vaccine Administration Management System. Then patients can schedule an appointment.

The city also has a how-to guide. Or patients can call the clinic at 803-980-2684.

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rock Hill is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to help people register.

MUSC-Health

800 West Meeting St., Lancaster

1 Medical Park Drive, Chester

How to schedule: Patients eligible for the vaccine can sign up for a COVID-19 shot online. CVS Pharmacies CVS #7005, 333 Hwy. 9 Bypass, Lancaster (offering Moderna)

333 Hwy. 9 Bypass, Lancaster (offering Moderna) CVS #5550, 4724 Charlotte Hwy., Clover (offering Moderna) How to schedule: Eligible patients can sign up for appointments online. Walmart Pharmacies Walmart Pharmacy #1144, 970 E. Liberty St., York

Walmart Pharmacy 1603, 1691 J A Cochran Bypass, Chester

Walmart Pharmacy #3359, 500 N. Doby’s Bridge Road, Fort Mill

Walmart Pharmacy #3733, 1151 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay

Walmart Pharmacy #4593, 4875 Old York Road, Rock Hill

Walmart Pharmacy #5745, 175 Highway 274, Lake Wylie How to schedule: Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment online by logging into an existing Walmart account or creating one. Walgreens Pharmacies Walgreens #11210, 2000 Celanese Road, Rock Hill

Walgreens #10448, 1101 Highway 9 Bypass W., Lancaster How to schedule: Eligible individuals can sign up for an appointment by logging into an existing Walgreens.com account, or creating an account online. Complete a brief screening before being prompted to pick a time and location. Harris Teeter Pharmacies Pharmacy #82, 1750 Hwy 160 W., Fort Mill

Pharmacy #149, 2750 Celanese Road, Rock Hill

2750 Celanese Road, Rock Hill Pharmacy #372, 6271 Carolina Commons Drive, Indian Land

Pharmacy #475, 867 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill How to schedule: Eligible patients can sign up for appointments online. Sam’s Club Pharmacies Pharmacy #6236, 2474 Crosspointe Drive, Rock Hill How to schedule: Patients can make an appointment online. Rock Hill, Lancaster County, Chester County Health Departments Rock Hill Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Lancaster

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester How to schedule: Call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. Mackey Family Practice - Lancaster 1025 West Meeting St., Lancaster How to schedule: Eligible patients can schedule an appointment by emailing the office at MFPLancaster@gmail.com. Find out more online. Doctor’s Care - Rock Hill 2174 Cherry Road, Rock Hill



How to schedule: Eligible patients can look book an appointment online or call DHEC’s vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.







North Central Family Medicine (offering to 65 and older only)







1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill How to schedule: Anyone 65 and older can book an appointment online.