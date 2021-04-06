MUSC has set up 3 COVID-19 vaccination events this week at Chester churches, schools

A week after South Carolina opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults, Chester County will hold three mass vaccination events this week.

MUSC Health, which is the largest COVID-19 vaccine provider in Chester County, is offering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at this week’s two drive-up and one walk-up events. Appointments are required.

Chester County’s vaccination rate is among the lowest in the state, ranking 33 out of 46 counties. Per 10,000 residents, there’s been 2,775 vaccine recipients in Chester County, according to South Carolina’s dashboard.

Last week, the state moved into its final vaccine distribution phase, known as Phase 2, which deems all South Carolinians age 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Moderna’s vaccine has been approved for individuals 18 and older.

The hospital system will hold a drive-up event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 789 Meadowbrook Rd., Chester. The second dose clinic will be on May 5.

MUSC will hold a walk-up clinic Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Great Falls Elementary School, 301 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The second dose clinic will be on May 6.

The other drive-up event will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 807 Darby Rd., Chester. The second dose clinic will be on May 7.

Eligible patients can sign up for a slot online. The hospital system will schedule second dose appointments when patients attend their first dose ones.

Who’s been vaccinated in Chester County?

About 28% of Chester County’s adult population — or 7,295 residents — have gotten at least one dose. The county has about 26,300 residents 15 and older. So far, there’s been 6,644 first and second doses administered in Chester County.

MUSC’s Chester Medical Center has administered 3,889 first and second doses as of Tuesday, making up about 59% of the county’s administrations.

To date, South Carolina vaccine providers have given more than 2.1 million first and second doses, and more than 1,395,300 state residents have received at least one — making up about 34% of the state’s population.