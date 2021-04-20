Rock Hill’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to leave Galleria Mall. What we know now

Rock Hill’s vaccination clinic will move next month from the Galleria Mall to the city’s Operations Center on Anderson Road.

The clinic, one of the largest coronavirus vaccine providers in York County, will start giving shots at the City of Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Rd., on May 18. The clinic, which works in partnership with Piedmont Medical Center, will stop administering shots at the Galleria Mall location on May 14.

The Rock Hill vaccination clinic, which first opened in mid-January, had administered 42,561 first and second doses as of Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. So far, there’s been 107,091 first and second doses administered in York County.

About 40% of all doses administered in York County have been through the city’s clinic.

“Our effort to create a space where hundreds of people could be vaccinated daily has been a model of community cooperation,” Mayor John Gettys said in a statement. “There’s no way we could have managed to ramp up our numbers and staff this clinic for the last 12 weeks without our dedicated volunteers, assisted by city staff.”

The clinic, which will be housed in the Administration Building of the Operations Center, also will change its hours.

The vaccination site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Volunteers will no longer be needed to sustain clinic operations after May 14.

At the end of March, South Carolina moved into its final vaccine distribution phase, known as Phase 2, which deems all South Carolinians age 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.

About 35% of York County’s adult population — or 73,267 residents — have gotten at least one dose, according to South Carolina’s dashboard. The county has about 212,000 residents 15 and older.

How to schedule an appointment

Eligible patients can begin signing up for first dose appointments at the Operations Center site on May 3 through the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.

To create a VAMS account, patients should complete the Piedmont Medical Center vaccine request form online here. Appointments for second doses will be made at the time the first shot is given.

People who need assistance creating an account or making an appointment can call 803-980-2684. After May 14, live agents will not be available to answer, so the city asks that people leave a message for their call to be returned within two clinic business days.