Target reopens fitting rooms closed by COVID pandemic. What about other stores?

Target has reopened most fitting rooms nationwide after closing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A coronavirus policy Q&A posted on Target’s site, revised Tuesday, says most fitting rooms at its 1,909 stores across the United States are now open. Only those being used for COVID-19 vaccinations will remain shut.

“We’ll continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms,” the updated policy reads.

Kohl’s also recently reopened fitting rooms, USA Today reported, saying it sought to “improve the shopping experience as more and more customers return to stores.”

But fitting rooms remain closed at sister stores T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s, according to the publication.

Gap Inc. stores, including Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, have reopened fitting rooms unless blocked by state or local health rules, The U.S. Sun reported. Most JCPenney and Nordstrom fitting rooms also are open.

