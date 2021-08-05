How widespread is the delta variant in SC? Here’s how DHEC explains the COVID-19 risk

Janette Lopez, right, gives Ricardo Juarez a COVID-19 vaccine at Central Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, NC, on Wednesday, April 10, 2021. Companies are now debating whether to require their employees to get vaccinated, and politicians are split on the issue. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The delta variant is now considered more transmissible than most well-known highly infectious illnesses, including Ebola, the common cold and the 1918 Spanish flu, a South Carolina health official said.

The variant’s alarming rate of spread, coupled with South Carolina’s low vaccination rate, leaves the state vulnerable to a far greater spike in cases than the one it’s already experiencing, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control medical consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche said Wednesday.

“We’re seeing a much more transmissible variant in a community that’s not fully protected and has relatively low vaccination rates, to be frank,” he said. “I think we’re going to continue to see the numbers go up among the most vulnerable in our community, among the unvaccinated and children.”

Knoche said an individual who contracts the delta variant is likely to pass it along to eight or nine other people — a similar level of transmission as chickenpox. Those who contracted earlier variants of COVID-19 were likely to pass it to one or two people, he said.

“As the viruses mutate into different forms over time, they can become stronger,” he said. “The rise of the delta variant, which causes one person to infect about four times as many people as previous variants, combined with lagging vaccination rates, that’s resulted in significantly more cases in South Carolina and across the country.”

South Carolina officials attribute the rise in cases to the delta variant, which has rapidly spread across the state among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated. All but four of South Carolina’s counties, including York, Lancaster and Chester, are reporting high incidence rates, which accounts for 200-plus new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period, for new COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC data.

Officials have identified 140 known cases of the delta variant in South Carolina since July 28, but there are likely far more circulating in the state. The agency sequences only a small fraction of randomly selected positive samples for the variant, DHEC officials said.

Rise in vaccinations

Over the last few weeks, there has been an uptick in the number vaccinations across the state, Knoche said, but the upward trend needs to continue.

“We hope that trend continues,” Knoche said. “It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why that is, but we hope that it’s because people have maybe done more research or they’ve noticed there’s an uptick in cases in their family or their community and they decided to go ahead and protect themselves and others.”

As of Wednesday, 44.8% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, which is one of the lowest rates among all U.S. states, according to DHEC data. About 51.7% of eligible residents have received at least one dose, the data show.

With the rise of the delta variant, Knoche said “it’s more important than ever” for people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in public indoor settings — just as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week, and DHEC reiterated, for areas with high coronavirus activity.

All of South Carolina’s counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission, according to the CDC, and are subject to the agency’s recent indoor masking recommendation.

“We want people to be mindful of their individual actions and how that impacts those around them, impacts their neighbors or children, people at their church, and so forth,” Knoche said. “What every person does individually impacts those around them. I think that’s important for us to remember.”

Who should get tested for COVID

A majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and the U.S. continue to be reported among the unvaccinated, Knoche said. As of July 26, less than 0.004% of the 163 million fully vaccinated Americans experienced a breakthrough case that resulted in hospitalization, Knoche said, referencing recent CDC data.

The overall purpose of the three COVID-19 vaccines is to protect against severe illness, so some breakthrough cases are “expected,” he said. A majority of the breakthrough cases in the U.S. are among those who are 65 and older, Knoche said.

“The numbers actually show that these COVID-19 vaccines are among the most effective created,” he said. ”That’s important to note as we continue pushing for more vaccinations.”

He said DHEC supports the CDC’s updated guidance that states people, even those fully vaccinated, should get tested for current a COVID-19 infection if they:

Have COVID-19 symptoms

Have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19

Are unvaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at greater risk of COVID-19 because they could not physically distance

Have been asked or referred to get tested by a healthcare provider

The federal agency advises that fully vaccinated individuals who know they were exposed to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should get tested three to five days after.

“We continue to support vaccines as the best defense against beating this pandemic and getting our numbers back down,” Knoche said.

Where to get COVID testing

According to DHEC’s site, here’s a list of local testing providers:

York County

York County Health Department — Patients can sign up by calling 803-684-7004. 116 N Congress St., York Carolinas Cornerstone Church — Patients can sign up by calling 1-855-472-3432. 1790 Gardendale Rd., Fort Mill CVS Pharmacy — Patients can sign up online here. 510 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill

609 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill Riverview Family Medical Center — Patients can sign up by calling 803-366- 7443. 2450 Indian Hook Rd., Rock Hill Winthrop Coliseum — Patients can sign up online here or call 610-726-1205. 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill Broken to Better Urgent Care — Patients can sign up online here or call 803-818-3932. 735 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill Rock Hill Heath Department —Patients can sign up online here or by calling 1-855-472-3432. 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill







Lancaster County







Lancaster County Health Department — Patients can sign up online here

1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Lancaster MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center — Patients can sign up online here or by calling 843-876-7227. 800 West Meeting St., Lancaster Chester County







Chester County Health Department — Patients can sign up by calling 803-385-6152.

129 Wylie St., Chester

Where to get vaccinated

York County has the highest percentage of residents fully vaccinated among the three area counties. As of Wednesday, about 40% of the county’s 223,809 individuals eligible for a vaccine have received two doses. And 49% have gotten at least one dose, according to DHEC data. In Lancaster County, 36% of the county’s 78,456 people eligible for a vaccine have gotten both doses, while 46% have received at least one, DHEC data show. About 38% of Chester County’s 27,668 people eligible for a vaccine have gotten both doses. About 43% have gotten at least one, according to DHEC data. According to DHEC’s site, here’s a list of local vaccine providers:







York County







Doctors Care Rock Hill (offering Pfizer): Patients can sign up online here

2174 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill Rock Hill Piedmont Vaccination Clinic (offering Pfizer): Patients can sign up online here or by calling 803-980-2684. 757 S Anderson Rd., Rock Hill

South End Pharmacy (offering Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up online here. 1401 Albright Rd., Rock Hill Rock Hill Health Department (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here or by calling 1-855-472-3432. 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill Lake Wylie Pharmacy (offering Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up by calling 803-321-2044. 221 Latitude Ln., Lake Wylie MedCare Pharmacy (offering Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up by calling 803-222-6060. 723 Bethel St., Clover Walgreens Pharmacies (offering Pfizer, Moderna): Patients can sign up online here. 2000 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill

1008 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill

1645 Cranium Dr., Rock Hill

1716 Pleasant Rd., Fort Mill

1295 East Main St., Rock Hill

500 N Dobys Bridge Rd., Fort Mill

1250 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill

2907 Hwy 160 W., Fort Mill

5220 Highway 557, Lake Wylie

997 East Liberty St., York Publix Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here. 2186 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill

1735 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

928 Gold Hill Rd., Fort Mill

158 Hwy 274, Lake Wylie CVS Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here. 2707 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill

609 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill

1900 Springsteen Rd., Rock Hill

1746 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

1740 Hwy 160 W., Fort Mill

510 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill

4724 Charlotte Hwy., Clover

690 Bethel St., Clover Harris Teeter Pharmacies (offering Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up online here. 2750 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill

1750 Hwy 160 W., Fort Mill

867 Stockbridge Dr., Fort Mill

500 Mercantile Pl., Fort Mill Sam’s Club Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here. 2474 Crosspointe Dr., Rock Hill Walmart Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here. 1151 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay

4875 Old York Rd., Rock Hill

175 Hwy 274, Lake Wylie

970 E Liberty St., York Good Pharmacy (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up by calling 803-327-2081 1237 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill Riverview Family Medicine and Urgent Care (offering Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up by calling 803-366- 7443 2450 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill







Lancaster County







Mackey Family Practice (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here

1025 West Meeting St., Lancaster

8351 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land Walgreens Pharmacies (offering Pfizer, Moderna): Patients can sign up online Walgreens Pharmacies (offering Pfizer, Moderna): Patients can sign up online here

7686 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

1101 Highway 9 Bypass W., Lancaster MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center (offering Pfizer): Patients can sign up online here or by calling 843-876-7227. 800 West Meeting St., Lancaster Lancaster County Health Department (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here. 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Lancaster Mobley Drugs, Inc. (offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up by calling 803-285-2021. 1073 W Meeting St., Lancaster







Publix Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here

8360 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land CVS Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online CVS Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here

7697 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

333 Hwy 9 Bypass, Lancaster

1869 Great Falls Hwy., Lancaster











Harris Teeter Pharmacies (offering Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up online here

6271 Carolina Commons Dr., Indian Land MDFirst Primary & Urgent Care: Patients can sign up online here or by calling 803-283-2300. 1130 Hwy 9 Bypass W., Lancaster







Chester County

CVS Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here.

592 Lancaster Hwy., Chester

Chester County EMS: Patients can sign up online here or by calling 803-377-1132.

514A Government Dr., Chester

Walmart Pharmacies (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here.

1691 J.A. Cochran Bypass, Chester

Chester County Health Department (offering Moderna): Patients can sign up online here or by calling 1-855-472-3432.

129 Wylie St., Chester

MUSC Health Chester Medical Center (offering Pfizer): Patients can sign up online here or by calling 843-876-7227.

1 Medical Park Dr., Chester

Great Falls Pharmacy (offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson): Patients can sign up by calling 803-482-2249.

503 Chester Ave., Great Falls