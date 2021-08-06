Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection, CDC says

Unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to contract the coronavirus again than people who are fully vaccinated, CDC says. AP

A new study of hundreds of Kentucky residents reveals more real-world data that shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection against reinfection than natural immunity.

Among nearly 740 people who previously had tested positive for the coronavirus, those who remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 again than people who were fully vaccinated.

The findings, published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggest vaccination serves as an extra layer of protection against reinfection even if you’ve already had COVID-19, especially as more contagious coronavirus variants continue to hospitalize and kill hundreds every day.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country.”

The new study adds to existing evidence that shows vaccinated people who get infected are more likely to have milder and shorter illnesses compared to the unvaccinated.

Regardless of how immunity is acquired, there’s no telling whose bodies will or won’t create effective antibodies against the virus, experts say, and why they last longer for some than others; doctors speculate age or certain medical conditions might play a role.

More than 165.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 5, or about 50% of the U.S. population, according to a CDC tracker.