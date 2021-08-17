Coronavirus

Need a 3rd shot of the COVID vaccine? Here’s where to go in the Rock Hill area

ROCK HILL, S.C.

Rock Hill’s vaccination clinic will start offering COVID vaccine booster shots for those who have weakened immune systems, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation.

The federal health agency said Monday people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (have weakened immune systems) should get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure protection against the virus, especially as the delta variant continues to rapidly spread across South Carolina and the country. The third shot should match the original set of shots received, officials said.

People with weakened immune systems make up about 3% of the country’s adult population. They are more vulnerable to serious illness and death from the virus, according to the CDC.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full effectiveness, but those with weakended immune systems may not reach the same level of immunity with two doses as others, the CDC said.

Rock Hill’s clinic will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Those who are in need of a booster shot can make an appointment online here. The clinic, at 757 S. Anderson Road, is open on Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Who needs a third shot?

At this time, here’s who the CDC recommends get a third dose:

When to get a booster shot?

Those who are immunocompromised are eligible for a third dose 28 days after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the CDC said. The third shot should match the original two shots received, according to the CDC.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and older and the Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 and older.

Reactions reported after the third dose were similar to that of the two-dose series, the CDC said. Fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional shots for any other population. The CDC does not currently recommend a third shot for individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public places, especially indoors, state and federal health officials said.

Other third doses providers

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are also offering third doses for eligible individuals nationwide. Patients can schedule an appointment online at local a CVS here and at a Walgreens here.

This story will be updated as more providers announce details.

