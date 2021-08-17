Need a 3rd shot of the COVID vaccine? Here’s where to go in the Rock Hill area

Lexington Medical Center RN Connie Joye receives the hospital’s third Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The hospital received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. UPS delivered 2,925 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the hospital campus in West Columbia at 9:30 a.m. The doses arrived in one box packed with dry ice that included GPS tracking and a thermometer to monitor the temperature. Lexington Medical Center has freezers that are storing the doses at the required very cold temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius. Lexington Medical Center has developed a prioritization schedule for administering vaccines to employees. The schedule takes into account the extent of their contact with COVID-19 patients and those who will benefit the most from the vaccine. Jeff Blake Photo

Rock Hill’s vaccination clinic will start offering COVID vaccine booster shots for those who have weakened immune systems, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation.

The federal health agency said Monday people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (have weakened immune systems) should get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure protection against the virus, especially as the delta variant continues to rapidly spread across South Carolina and the country. The third shot should match the original set of shots received, officials said.

People with weakened immune systems make up about 3% of the country’s adult population. They are more vulnerable to serious illness and death from the virus, according to the CDC.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full effectiveness, but those with weakended immune systems may not reach the same level of immunity with two doses as others, the CDC said.

Rock Hill’s clinic will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Those who are in need of a booster shot can make an appointment online here. The clinic, at 757 S. Anderson Road, is open on Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The CDC now recommends a 3rd Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised People to boost their protection against COVID-19. The third shot should match the original set of shots one has received and be at least 28 days since the 2nd dose. pic.twitter.com/UVjHyl0b9F — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) August 17, 2021

Who needs a third shot?

At this time, here’s who the CDC recommends get a third dose:

Cancer patients who are undergoing active treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Organ transplant recipients who are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.

Those who received a stem cell transplant in the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.

Those with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency, like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Those with an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Anyone receiving high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress one’s immune response.

When to get a booster shot?

Those who are immunocompromised are eligible for a third dose 28 days after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the CDC said. The third shot should match the original two shots received, according to the CDC.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and older and the Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 and older.

Reactions reported after the third dose were similar to that of the two-dose series, the CDC said. Fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional shots for any other population. The CDC does not currently recommend a third shot for individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public places, especially indoors, state and federal health officials said.

Other third doses providers

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are also offering third doses for eligible individuals nationwide. Patients can schedule an appointment online at local a CVS here and at a Walgreens here.

This story will be updated as more providers announce details.